Dr. Miami Is Getting an OnlyFans, Because Of Course He Is

Plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, better known as Dr. Miami, wants to let it all hang out. So he's decided to launch an account with a content-sharing platform that has revolutionized sex work and pornography.

He's ready to give his social-media devotees more up-close-and-personal, behind-the-scenes, under-the-hood, junk-in-the-trunk views than ever before.

But he's not switching careers. He's just getting an OnlyFans so he can show a little more of his willing patients' skin.

"The reason is that there are absolutely no restrictions on what I can show," Salzhauer says. "On Snapchat, sometimes I'll get a warning that we're posting too much skin, even though it's medical. I want to be able to be unrestricted."

OnlyFans expects its content creators to be pretty no-holds-barred, which means viewers should expect to see graphic plastic-surgery content on Salzhauer's OnlyFans. He'll be doing mommy makeovers, breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts, labiaplasties, and more. He already posts his surgeries on Snapchat, but the OnlyFans account will provide more pre- and post-surgery content.

"People really like to see labiaplasties," he says. "That's perfect for OnlyFans. Snapchat usually puts warnings and takes those down. People will see the before and after of everything, and just more behind-the-scenes stuff about patients' preparation and recovery, fast-track surgery dates when there are cancelations. We'll show what the fans want."

Salzhauer and his social-media guru, Megan Pierre, are launching the account today. Salzhauer says monthly subscriptions will cost $4.99, the cheapest option available. Proceeds from the OnlyFans account will go toward plastic-surgery giveaways.

"That was Megan's idea," Salzhauer says. "The point is to make surgery accessible to people who can't easily afford it. Once a month from the proceeds, we're gonna pay for somebody's mommy makeover. And hopefully we'll make enough to be able to pay for the whole thing — airfare, hotel, surgery, recovery."

The $4.99 a month is probably cheaper than your coffee addiction, Salzhauer notes — the logic being that you can skip the coffee run one day for a chance at winning a surgical procedure.

Salzhauer says he'll probably expand the giveaways to other surgeries, including penile enhancements, if his OnlyFans is successful.

"Your odds of winning a surgery are probably better than winning the lottery for sure," he rightly points out.