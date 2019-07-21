Here's How Trump's Rhetoric Keeps Inspiring Death-Threats in South Florida

Donald Trump's many defenders in Florida — Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Matt Gaetz, et cetera — are currently twisting themselves into pretzel-knots to avoid admitting the Preiisident's tweets, words, and general demeanor are brazenly racist and dangerous. He told four congresswomen of color to leave the country this week. We live in a dark time.

The Marco Rubios of the world have spent this week tweeting and whining on TV that yelling "leave the country" at people of color is neither racist nor dangerous. This is obvious hogwash if you have even a high-school-level grasp on America's history of racism and racist violence. It's also hogwash because people in Florida keep taking Trump's words and using them in death-threats. Don't believe us? Let's run through the history:

1. Last year, a Miami man and Trump fan named Cesar Sayoc sent pipe-bombs to numerous Democratic lawmakers and activists who'd criticized Donald Trump

Friday, 56-year-old Planation resident Cesar Sayoc was arrested for sending 13 packages containing pipe bombs to prominent Trump critics. Sayoc's social media profiles show dozens of photos of him around South Florida and attending Trump rallies. They also claim he works for the Hard Rock Hotel, but a spokesperson said there is no evidence of this. Sayoc, whose grandmother's last name was Altieri, goes by Cesar Altieri in his online profiles. They show he was a serious Trump supporter who loathed the Clintons and George Soros. Videos on one of Altieri's Facebook profiles show him at Trump rallies and posing with Michael the Black Man, who supports the president. Sayoc's Facebook profiles have since been taken down and his Twitter accounts have been suspended. On October 3, Sayoc tweeted at Eric Holder, one of the people to whom a bomb was addressed, saying, "See u soon Tick Tock." In another, he targeted Joe Biden, who also received a bomb, calling him a "piece of slime trash." "Hug your loved son, niece, wife, family real close everytime you walk out of your home," Sayoc wrote, sharing images of an aerial view of Biden's home with a target on it and pictures of his family. In one tweet posted this past March 12, Sayoc shared an image with the faces of many of the people to whom he would later allegedly send pipe bombs. Posted under the headline "The Swamp to Be Drained!" were images of the Clintons, Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Eric Holder, and Maxine Waters. A tweet from just two weeks ago shows Sayoc at a Trump event holding a sign that reads, "Time Warner AKA CNN Is the Clinton Campaign's Largest Donor."



2. Sayoc also once allegedly threatened to "blow up FPL"

Fifty-six-year-old Cesar Sayoc has a history of making bomb threats. Before his arrest Friday for mailing 13 explosives to Trump critics, he was picked up by City of Miami Police August 20, 2002, on felony bomb threat charges. Miami-Dade prosecutors claimed Sayoc had called Florida Power & Light, the area's electric utility, to complain about his bill. He told the customer service representative that "he didn't deserve it and that he was going to blow up FPL," according to records from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office. The customer service representative used an emergency button to begin recording the conversation. "FPL will get what they deserve, and it will be worse than 9/11," Sayoc then said, the records show. When the representative on the phone said he should not be making such threats, Sayoc responded that he doesn't make threats; he makes promises. "At the end of the phone call, [Sayoc] stated that he was going to blow [the representative's] head off." The entire conversation was recorded and obtained by prosecutors. The case was investigated by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and Miami police officers, who went to Sayoc's residence, where he admitted to making the threats. The court docket in the case shows adjudication was withheld and Sayoc was given one year of probation. The closeout memo explaining the prosecutors' reasoning for withholding adjudication has been destroyed, which follows the State Attorney's Office's retention policies, so no more details are available at this time.



3. A Tamarac man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill multiple lawmakers, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar

Lately, Donald Trump fans have enjoyed attacking left-leaning Americans. Last year, for instance, Miami-area resident Cesar Sayoc sent pipe bombs to prominent liberals across the nation and went to jail. Today another South Florida man was arrested, this time for allegedly threatening to kill four Democrats. Federal authorities today announced that John Kless, a 49-year-old resident of Tamarac in Broward County, called three Democrats at their Washington, D.C. offices April 16 and left voicemail messages threatening murder. The lawmakers included California Congressman Eric Swalwell, Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. In all three messages, Kless referenced his hatred for Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar — repeatedly calling her a "towel head" and a member of the Taliban. In his message to Tlaib's office, Kless referenced Omar's recent "some people did something" comments about 9/11 — a statement Omar made to argue that all Muslims should not be punished for the actions of the few who committed the attacks. But conservatives have taken Omar's comments entirely out of context to falsely argue that Omar was diminishing the impact or tragedy of 9/11. "It was your Taliban bitch, the one who opened up her fucking towel-head mouth about how 'some people did it,'" Kless allegedly said in his message to Tlaib. "You know what? She's lucky she's just getting death threats, bitch. So are you. All right? You're lucky they're just threats, motherfucker, 'cause the day when the bell tolls, whore, and this country comes to a war, there will be no more threats. Your life will be on the fucking line." Kless allegedly continued to say the following: No one wants to fucking hear you or that other little whore. I'd like to take that bitch and throw her right off the Empire State Building, that fucking whore. Tell her to shut her fucking mouth. You fucking fuck her all the time probably. So tell her to shut the fuck up, all right? From one towel head to another. You stanking, fucking, smelly, fucking bitch. Fuck off. I wish all of you the worst. You can go fuck off in life. Fuck you, and fuck Mohammed too, you bitch fucking cunt.

Kless also allegedly criticized Swalwell's stance on gun control. Kless reportedly said if Swalwell enacted gun-safety laws, someone would kill the lawmaker. He also called Swalwell a communist and, oddly, the N-word. (Swalwell is white.) "The day you come after our guns, motherfucker, is the day you'll be dead," Kless said, according to a federal indictment. He added, "You're gonna die. Don't wanna do that shit, boy. You'll be [on] your deathbed, motherfucker, along with the rest of you Democrats. So if you want death, keep that shit up, motherfucker." Swalwell this afternoon thanked the Capitol Police and Florida law-enforcement officials for apprehending Kless.