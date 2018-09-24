How a Miami Model's Pet Monkey Became an Instagram Star With a Million-Plus Followers

Diddy Kong looks a bit like a mini Furby come to life. The 3-year-old monkey stands at just five inches tall — so tiny he gets bathed with a toothbrush. Miami model Gabriella Katia and her boyfriend Matt Crown were obsessed from the moment they saw him at a Fort Lauderdale animal sanctuary.

But they never imagined how much the rest of the world would love him: In the three years since they took the little marmoset in, Diddy Kong's Instagram account has accumulated a million followers. His fans include Cara Delevingne, Snoop Dogg, and Neil Patrick Harris. He's accompanied Katia on the runway during Miami Swim Week and even starred in a Wiz Khalifa music video.

"If you would have told me three years ago that I was going to have a famous pet monkey, I would have never believed it," says Katia, 26, an aspiring Maxim cover girl.