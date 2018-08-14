Miami's Worst Candidate Releases World's Best Campaign Ad

Miami state Sen. Daphne Campbell is the worst candidate on this month's primary ballot. She lies about basically everything: her dead mother, her liens, her debts to the federal government, and the cash a lobbyist stuffed into her purse on camera. When reporters question her about these lies, she either pretends she's not Daphne Campbell or calls the cops.

But she also just released the year's best campaign ad. Pump up the volume and prepare to be swayed:

That song, performed by local musical artists Anna Pierre (a former North Miami mayoral candidate) and Princess Georgy, is a legit jam. Good luck getting the chorus "It's Daphne Campbell" out of your head for the rest of the day.