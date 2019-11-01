 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has announced a run for Congress.
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has announced a run for Congress.
Photo by Karli Evans

Local Douchebag Announces 2020 Congressional Run

Jessica Lipscomb | November 1, 2019 | 6:17pm
AA

Here's pretty much all you need to know about Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio: He has questionable ties to Roger Stone, he thinks it's funny to use racist and homophobic slurs, and he was banned from Twitter after threatening to personally report undocumented immigrants to the feds as a method of retaliation against his critics.

Now he's apparently running for Congress.

Earlier today, Florida Politics reported that Tarrio has filed election paperwork to challenge Rep. Donna Shalala in Florida's 27th Congressional District in 2020. Shalala, a Democrat who flipped the district blue after Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen retired in 2018, is already facing off against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, whom Shalala defeated in 2018.

Related Stories

The 27th Congressional District extends south and west from Miami Beach, encompassing a large swath of Miami-Dade County all the way down to Cutler Bay.

Reached this afternoon, Tarrio provided New Times with the email address of his press manager. Jacob Engels, a close Tarrio confidant and an all-but-admitted Proud Boy himself, sent the following statement:

“Our founders were simple men who wanted a world away from tyranny and away from government interference into our lives. A place to raise their children, watch their families grow and build their businesses. A place to worship freely and speak freely.

Unfortunately, career politicians like Donna Shalala have become obsessed with moving America away from these founding principles and towards a Communist police state that thrives on robbing us [of] our God given freedoms. Shalala is more concerned about being Hillary Clinton's puppet than serving the needs of District 27." 

The Proud Boys are an alt-right "Western chauvinist" organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an extremist hate group. As part of a 2018 story about the group's rise, New Times reporter Meg O'Connor spoke with the Miami-born Tarrio, who told her criticism of the Proud Boys is just "political bullshit."

"We are not a white power group, and I am not a victim," Tarrio said. Yet in the same interview, he admitted to having attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville led by white nationalist Richard Spencer. (Tarrio said he'd left before the violence broke out.)

Tarrio, who grew up in Little Havana, has absolutely zero political experience. He hawks merch with hateful slogans, he once spent 16 months in federal prison for running a scheme that involved selling stolen diabetic test strips online, and he gets his kicks from marching in bogus rallies in order to waste police resources and shut down local businesses.

Then again, Tarrio describes the Proud Boys as "a frat with a political lean." So maybe that makes him the perfect poster boy for the Republican Party in 2020.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >