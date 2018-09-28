City of Miami Formally Censures Salt Bae for Serving Lavish Meal to Maduro

It's been ten days since Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe was caught serving a bunch of ridiculous luxury steak to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Seriously: Screw Salt Bae for doing that while Venezuelans are starving. But also, ten days is way too long to care about him. He is famous for throwing salt on meat while looking like a douchebag. He sucked when he went viral, still sucks, and will suck in perpetuity. He is unimportant.

But now, ten full days later, the City of Miami has gotten involved. The city commission yesterday voted 5-0 to yell at a human meme. City Commissioner Manolo Reyes sponsored the resolution, which admonishes Gökçe for both his Maduro glad-handing and that stupid time when he posed as Fidel Castro on Instagram. Miami, which has a massive Venezuelan population, has now seen repeated protests outside Salt Bae's Brickell restaurant, Nusr-Et.

“It is a disgrace and an insult to our community that Chef Nusret Gökçe has shown publicly that he admires the dictators that have caused pain and death in Cuba and Venezuela,” Reyes said yesterday in a news release. “I thank my colleagues for showing their support to the Venezuelan and Cuban communities in this matter, and for standing united with those that denounce dictatorships in the region.”