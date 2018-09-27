New Miami Police Rules Would Give Drug-Using Cops a Second Chance

If a City of Miami Police officer suspects you have drugs in your car, you'd better believe you'll get arrested. Sure, prosecutors might eventually drop your case or send you to a pretrial diversion program, but there's also a good shot you could end up in jail. Either way, the process is humiliating and expensive.

But now the cops doing that drug-busting want an automatic second chance if they're the ones caught snorting, inhaling, injecting, or otherwise ingesting illegal substances. Under a new police labor contract, which union members will vote on today, officers who flunk drug tests would be given 72 hours to enter rehabilitation or treatment programs and then offered a chance to quickly rejoin the force afterward.

Under the previous contract, Miami cops were automatically disciplined — and potentially fired — if they failed a test for drugs such as cocaine, Ecstasy, and opioids. Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez and Miami's Fraternal Order of Police president, Richard Lugo, tentatively signed off on the updated contract September 11.