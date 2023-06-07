Bummer Cruise! Carnival Deploys Drug Dogs to Sniff Out Marijuana

The cruise line's message to cannabis consumers is clear: Keep your ganja at home or else.
Earlier this year, Carnival Cruise Line began highlighting its use of drug-sniffing dogs aboard its ships and at home ports to inspect passengers and their luggage. The cruise's crackdown on weed and "people behaving badly" is part of a no-tolerance policy that is being relayed to passengers via a series of videos featuring the cruise line's "chief fun officer" Shaquille O'Neal and an Italian drug dog named Cucciolo.
"Carnival is employing narcotic dogs in various locations," Carnival captain Andrea Catalani says in one video. "So, if you see Cucciolo or one of his colleagues at the terminal, at the destination port, or onboard, please do not interfere."
A spokesperson for Carnival, which is headquartered in Doral, tells New Times that the cruise line has put in place several initiatives over the past year in response to "many of the behaviors seen across travel and many sectors – including amusement parks, airplanes, retail stores, and sporting events."
"Additional K-9 narcotics dogs at terminals and on ships is one such measure," spokesperson Matt Lupoli says. "The K-9s are part of our security team and are deployed to various locations, so guests may very well see them at terminals, destination ports, or on board, and their deployment could change at any time."
Let loose on Carnival ships last fall, the drug detection dogs, which are owned by Carnival, were recently amplified on the company's social media. In one video, Carnival president Christine Duffy emphasizes that while marijuana may be legal in some states, it is banned on Carnival's cruise ships and terminals. She notes that guests who use medical marijuana should “consult with your physician about an alternative therapy during your cruise."
“In case there’s any confusion, let me remind guests that while marijuana and cannabis products may be legal in some states, we are required to follow federal law irrespective of the law in the state where you may be boarding your ship," Duffy says.
Passengers found with weed aboard Carnival cruises could be confined to cabins, removed from ships, or banned from future cruises. The company also lists a $500 "fine" for smoking (any substance) in undesignated areas, a sum that is charged to passengers' cruise accounts.
Despite the federal prohibition on cannabis, people have been sneaking weed onto cruises since the dawn of the cruising industry. There are dozens of online threads dedicated to the high-risk, high-reward art of bringing the plant aboard.
In light of the legalization of marijuana in multiple states and the slow but steady de-stigmatization of cannabis use, Carnival's harsh anti-weed stance has left some disappointed.
"I just got back from a cruise and sad to say that Carnival is very anti-weed. I felt personally attacked by their constant reminders and oppressive smoking/vaping only section," wrote one Twitter user. "Also there were DOGS before entering the ship. Very uncool."
"WTF Carnival?" asked another. "It's like a floating War on #Cannabis patients."
Some have noted that Carnival's hardline stance on weed may be another way to ensure that passengers indulge in its various drink packages.
“It’s obviously geared toward making certain that the only depressant used by cruise guests is booze sold by Carnival," Miami-based maritime attorney Jim Walker told the Sun Sentinel.
Carnival's CHEERS! Beverage Program includes a $59.95-per-day package which allows passengers to pound up to 15 alcoholic drinks per day. ("Staff members are trained not to serve guests who appear to be intoxicated," according to the company.)
The company rakes in tens of millions of dollars a year on alcohol sales to passengers. Guests are prohibited from bringing their own liquor or beer onboard, except for one bottle of wine or champagne per adult.
One estimate by Cruiseline.com indicated that a typical large-scale cruise ship serves more than 60,000 alcoholic drinks per week of cruising.
Spokespeople for Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and Virgin Voyages did not immediately respond to questions about the use of drug-sniffing dogs on their cruise lines.