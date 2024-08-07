Toast the NFL Preseason With Bud Light’s New Miami Dolphins Can

But an annual Bud Light says to hold their beer because they have the ultimate sign that football is back — hold their Miami Dolphins beer!
Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL and the Miami Dolphins, plans to release limited-edition Miami Dolphins beer cans once again to commemorate the approaching new season. With its distinct aqua wrap, Miami's specially designed packaging is easily distinguished from the typical Publix pack.
With more beer variety available to consumers than ever before, the point of the Bud Light specialty NFL cans is to stand out in the tailgate crowd, working as an accessory that shows loyalty as much as a hat or T-shirt would. The struggling beer brand, which has seen a recent slump in sales amid heavy competition and a culture wars controversy over a Bud Light commercial, could use any boost at this point.
"As the official beer sponsor of the NFL for 28 years, Bud Light has experienced firsthand how NFL fans will go the absolute distance to rep their team every week, and it's nothing short of impressive. Celebrating all that it takes to be a tried-and-true fan," said Todd Allen, senior vice president of marketing for Bud Light, in a press release announcing this year's campaign.
"Easy to Sunday"This latest launch is part of Bud Light's "Easy to Sunday" campaign, celebrating the rituals and traditions that make NFL Sundays unique. When it comes to Dolphins fans, the mention of "rituals" and football might not exactly hit the same way it does for the other fanbases. Considering the Curse of the Tequesta, maybe more rituals this season are a good idea.
In addition to its specialty team cans, Bud Light has unveiled a new TV commercial featuring real NFL fans and their unique Sunday traditions to kick off the season.
While Bud Light may have paid for the honor of calling itself the official beer of the Miami Dolphins, tailgating anecdotes might tell a different story. Although it's not specific to Miami, a study conducted by Innerbody using Google Trends data analysis and its geographic search tool suggested that Corona is Florida's favorite beer.
True Official Beer of the Dolphins?
Meanwhile, as of July 2024, Modelo Especial was the best-selling beer in the United States, commanding 9.7 percent of beer dollar sales in U.S. stores. Michelob Ultra followed as the second highest-selling beer, with 7.3 percent of dollar sales, while Bud Light held the third spot with 6.5 percent.
That said, in Miami, everything is for sale. This includes our loyalty to a particular beer on Sundays if you wrap it in a Dolphins logo. You can expect to find Bud Light cans littering the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot this Fall.