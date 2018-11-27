Horrible Biscayne Bay Pollution Worsened by 800-Gallon Sewage Leak

Despite its photogenic good looks, Miami Beach has long struggled with dirty water. Beach-goers routinely pollute the ocean with plastic bottles and pool floats, while pumps meant to curb flooding due to sea level rise actually just flush more fecal matter into Biscayne Bay. Earlier this year, Miami Beach joined much of Florida in being swept with a toxic red tide.

Broken sewer pipes are also contributing to the problem: In October, city inspectors discovered cracks in a wastewater pipe under the bridge to the ritzy La Gorce Island in Mid-Beach. Before it could be fixed, an estimated 800 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Biscayne Bay.