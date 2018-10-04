Haulover Beach Closed as Red Tide Reaches Miami

After months of watching a wrenching natural catastrophe unfolding in slow motion across Florida's Gulf Coast and hoping against hope it wouldn't move to the Atlantic, Miami's dreaded day has come at last: Red tide is here.

County officials announced early this morning that water samples from the north end of Miami-Dade came back positive for the algae linked to the fish-killing, water-poisoning event. Mayor Carlos Gimenez says all public beaches from Haulover Park north are now closed:

We are taking this proactive step to ensure our residents and visitors are not affected as we collect samples in other areas for state testing. We will continue to seek guidance from the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and take precautionary measures as needed. https://t.co/ZasZwQbPqP — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) October 4, 2018

That might not be the end of the bad news for Miami: Results from samples taken farther south, including from the ocean off South Beach and Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, won't be available until later today. And yesterday some swimmers in South Beach were already complaining of breathing difficulties and other symptoms linked to red tide.