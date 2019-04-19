Biogenesis Doctor Runs New Anti-Aging Clinic and an NFL Superstar Showed Up on Its Instagram

In a clip posted for his 3.3 million Instagram followers this past March 28, Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown stands in a weight room at Hollywood Hills High School while grasping a comically large medicine ball. The song “Baby Birkin” by the rapper Gunna reverberates through the gym, painted various shades of blue and orange. It’s spring break, and the high school is virtually empty save for Brown and his crew. Drenched with sweat, the NFL All-Pro receiver positions his legs shoulder-width apart, cradles the ball below his waist, and heaves it over his head behind him to his workout partner and cousin, former New England Patriots receiver Kenbrell Thompkins. The five-foot-ten Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, chucks the ball so hard it flies over Thompkins’ head and crashes into a rack of weights.

The clip seems unremarkable — unless you know who’s lurking in the background. As the two Miami-bred athletes trade passes, a bulky man in a blue polo shirt leans on a squat rack nearby while nonchalantly scrolling on a cell phone.

It’s certainly odd that Brown, a future hall-of-famer who recently signed with the Raiders after eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, would be sharing workout space with the man, a Miamian named Michael Junco. That’s because Junco works as a health coach for a testosterone-dispensing anti-aging clinic called Nuceria, which is overseen by Dr. Pedro Bosch, who was previously listed as the medical director for the infamous Coral Gables clinic Biogenesis.

Bosch, you might recall, was tied up in a sports-doping scandal that resulted in the suspension of 13 Major League Baseball players — among the most since the 1919 Black Sox cheating scandal — and helped end the careers of stars Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun, and Alex Rodriguez. (Pedro Bosch was listed as Biogenesis’ medical director, but he has long denied involvement with pro athletes.)

In another clip of the same workout, Brown even throws the medicine ball back-and-forth with the interloper. “Come on, Mike, let me throw you a pass,” Brown says before chucking the ball at Junco’s chest.

According to state records, Nuceria was established by Pedro’s son and Biogenesis’ founder, admitted steroid dealer Tony Bosch. One of the two clips was posted on Nuceria’s Instagram page.

“Big shout out to my boy @ab, the G.O.A.T. Antonio Brown,” the person running Nuceria’s account wrote online. “Great workout today, keep putting in that hard work brother!”

Through spokesperson Robert Santini, Brown denied knowing Junco or why he was present at the workout. The receiver has no relationship with Nuceria, Pedro Bosch, or Tony Bosch, Santini said. He explained that Junco, who lives about a 30-minute drive from Hollywood High, had simply shown up on his own.

“There is no relationship, no partnership at all,” Santini said. “This was someone else who was just working out in that same gym as him. He was just working out at the high school.” Santini later suggested that Junco — who was wearing blue jeans and a polo shirt, not workout gear, in the clip — possibly entered the closed gym because he’d heard about Brown’s workout from someone at the school.

There is no indication Brown violated the law or National Football League rules, or that the Liberty City native received any advice or treatment from Junco or Pedro Bosch. Brown has also never failed a drug test. (The NFL and the Oakland Raiders did not respond to messages from New Times.)

But during a monthlong investigation, New Times confirmed that Tony Bosch, now age 55, founded Nuceria with two business partners — Junco and a woman named Samantha Fonte — after serving time in federal prison for conspiring to deal illegal performance-enhancing drugs. Today, Nuceria, which occupies an unassuming storefront in a Doral strip mall, dispenses testosterone, human-growth-hormone peptides, and some of the other substances that got Tony Bosch in trouble during the Biogenesis affair.

Pedro Bosch last week confirmed his leadership role at the clinic. “I am the medical director of Nuceria Health,” the 81-year-old doctor told New Times by phone. He declined to speak further without a lawyer present and claimed he could not produce one before this story’s final deadline.

He also declined to state whether he had treated Antonio Brown. “I am not supposed to give out any information because of HIPAA,” the federal medical-privacy act, Bosch said.

Tony Bosch, meanwhile, did not respond to numerous calls and texts to his cell phone.

Junco did not respond to multiple calls and text messages sent to the number on his business card. Nor did he and other Nuceria representatives answer emails. A reporter visited the facility but was told no one was available to speak. And no one responded to a business card left at the front desk.

Indeed, there is no allegation that Pedro Bosch or the current operators of Nuceria have broken any laws. The clinic says it prescribes testosterone or human-growth-hormone-generating drugs according to medical guidelines, which require that doctors diagnose a valid medical condition.

But the news raises significant questions. For one, how did one of the most famous football players in America — a man who nearly broke the NFL’s single-season receiving-yardage record in 2015 — wind up working out alongside a rep from an unknown Miami anti-aging clinic that happens to be run by a doctor repeatedly tied to juiced-up pro athletes?