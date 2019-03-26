Screwball Is One of Rakontur's Funniest Documentaries

Florida fuckery is Rakontur’s bread and butter. As pointed out early in Screwball, the latest documentary by Miami-based filmmakers Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman, WTFlorida lore dates back to the 16th Century, when Ponce de León came here seeking the Fountain of Youth. The filmmakers make an important connection to that myth and the pipe dream sold by Tony Bosch, the subject of Rakontur’s latest documentary, which focuses on Florida's connection to Major League Baseball’s steroid scandal.

The movie, which had its Miami premiere earlier this month at Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival, features talking heads, including Bosch himself, eager to confess all to director Corben. Bosch was the founder of Biogenesis of America, a Coral Gables health clinic promising rejuvenation treatments and ultimately connected to performance-enhancing drugs used by MLB players like Alex Rodriguez and Melky Cabrera.

A New Times investigation by Tim Elfrink, former managing editor of our publication, exposed the clinic. Screwball, in fact, opens much like one of Elfrink’s articles following the saga, in which the writer focuses on Porter Fischer, the former employee of Biogenesis who blew the whistle on Bosch’s operation to the New Times. But the creative team at Rakontur, which also includes Spellman as a creative producer and David Cypkin as co-producer and a massive talent on the editing board, tell the story with their own unique flair. Cypkin, who has worked with the duo since Cocaine Cowboys (2006), brings a kinetic flow to the proceedings.