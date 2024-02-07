 Usher Announces Past Present Future Tour Miami Concerts | Miami New Times
Usher Announces Past Present Future Tour, Coming to Miami in October

Pay your respects to the hitmaker when Usher brings his Past Present Future Tour to the Kaseya Center.
February 7, 2024
Usher's Past Present Future Tour stops in Miami on October 11 and 12.
Usher's Past Present Future Tour stops in Miami on October 11 and 12. Photo by Bellamy Brewster
Where were you the first time you heard "Yeah!"? Released in 2004, it singlehandedly propelled crunk, the underground Southern hip-hop subgenre, into the mainstream.

Producer Lil Jon, who also appears on the track alongside Ludacris, coined it "crunk&B," a portmanteau of crunk and R&B, but, looking back, it was decidedly a pop song, taking an already famous Usher to new heights of celebrity. The album featuring "Yeah!," Confessions, was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales in excess of ten million. Usher also enjoy a string of number-one hits, including "Burn," "Confessions Part II," "My Boo," and "Love in This Club."

This is to put it all in perspective that Usher ruled the 2000s. Justin Timberlake, who also saw plenty of success around the same time thanks to his Timbaland-assisted hits, often gets remembered as the defining artist of the 2000s, but Usher was pretty much up there with him, neck and neck.

You'll have a chance to pay your respects to the hitmaker when Usher kicks off his Past Present Future Tour on August 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The tour will make its way south to the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami on October 11 and 12, which are the only Florida dates that have been announced.

The tour follows Usher's successful two-year Las Vegas residency, "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency," which ran for 100 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Presale for the Past Present Future Tour, open to Citi card members and Verizon customers, begins on Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, February 11, at 10 p.m. The general sale starts Monday, February 12, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.

Here are all the dates announced for Usher's Past Present Future Tour:

August 20 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
August 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 2 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
September 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
September 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
September 28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
September 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
October 11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
October 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
October 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
October 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Usher. 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 12, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.
