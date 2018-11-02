Hearing for Ultra's Proposed Move to Virginia Key Scheduled for November 15

After the City of Miami effectively denied Ultra Music Festival a permit to return to its longtime home at Bayfront Park in downtown, the question immediately arose: Where will it go?

Well, it seems since the September 27 decision, festival organizers have been devising a plan to move Ultra to Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium. Yes, it would occupy several venues on the island between Key Biscayne and the mainland in what the fest is touting as a "new production concept which would be a natural progression into the next chapter of Ultra’s story [and] would be truly transformative."