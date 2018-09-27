Ultra Music Festival Booted From Bayfront Park

Ultra might have to find a new home outside of downtown Miami.

After 18 years of EDM in downtown Miami, Ultra Music Festival will have to find a new home next year. The City of Miami Commission voted this afternoon to deny a new five-year agreement for the festival to remain at Bayfront Park.

The final vote against the contract was unanimous, but it followed a long feud between Commissioners Joe Carollo and Ken Russell, who sniped at each other throughout the meeting. Carollo led the charge to end the contract, often arguing on behalf of downtown residents who complained the festival is too loud and chaotic for the growing residential neighborhood.

When pro-Ultra speakers pointed out how long the festival has called Bayfront home, Carollo retorted, "That was a different Miami. The kind of music that Ultra plays is not the same as other venues where the music changes... It's thump, thump, thump."