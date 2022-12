Ultra Music Festival 2023 Phase Two Lineup: Marshmello, Tiësto, M.I.A., and More

Adam Beyer and Cirez D

Still recovering from your Basel party blitz? Too bad. The Ultra re-up has arrived.Phase Two of Ultra Music Festival's 2023 lineup just dropped, with dozens of headlining and supporting acts joining the fray at Bayfront Park. Plenty of EDM veterans are on tap to headline, including Marshmello, Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, and, of course, Tiësto (What's Ultra without him?). Some exciting B2B sets include Nicole Moudaber with Chris Liebing, Dubfire squaring off with Kölsch, and Maya Jane Coles playing with Ida Engberg.Among the more surprising additions is M.I.A., returning for the first time since 2014. The British rapper-producer has recently courted controversy by making a Kanye-lite turn toward right-wing politics , posing for photos with Candace Owens and coming out as an anti-vaxxer. Black Tiger Sex Machine also makes a return with its Portals show.Some of the more interesting support acts include drum 'n' bass legend Andy C, high-tempo provocateur Lil Texas, techno queen Juliet Fox, and plenty more. All join previously announced Phase One acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Grimes, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, and others.See the full lineup below: