Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival 2023 Phase Two Lineup: Marshmello, Tiësto, M.I.A., and More

December 7, 2022 12:06PM

What's Ultra Music Festival without Tiësto?
Still recovering from your Basel party blitz? Too bad. The Ultra re-up has arrived.

Phase Two of Ultra Music Festival's 2023 lineup just dropped, with dozens of headlining and supporting acts joining the fray at Bayfront Park. Plenty of EDM veterans are on tap to headline, including Marshmello, Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, and, of course, Tiësto (What's Ultra without him?). Some exciting B2B sets include Nicole Moudaber with Chris Liebing, Dubfire squaring off with Kölsch, and Maya Jane Coles playing with Ida Engberg.

Among the more surprising additions is M.I.A., returning for the first time since 2014. The British rapper-producer has recently courted controversy by making a Kanye-lite turn toward right-wing politics, posing for photos with Candace Owens and coming out as an anti-vaxxer. Black Tiger Sex Machine also makes a return with its Portals show.

Some of the more interesting support acts include drum 'n' bass legend Andy C, high-tempo provocateur Lil Texas, techno queen Juliet Fox, and plenty more. All join previously announced Phase One acts such as Swedish House Mafia, Grimes, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, and others.

See the full lineup below:

Headliners:
  • Adam Beyer and Cirez D
  • Afrojack
  • Alesso
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine presents Portals
  • CamelPhat
  • Charlotte de Witte
  • David Guetta
  • Dom Dolla B2B Vintage Culture
  • Dubfire B2B Kölsch
  • Gareth Emery
  • Jauz B2B Svdden Death
  • Joris Voorn
  • Liquid Stranger
  • M.I.A.
  • Marshmello
  • Michael Bibi
  • Nicole Moudaber B2B Chris Liebing
  • Stephan Bodzin (Live)
  • Tiësto
  • Vini Vici
Support:
  • A Hundred Drums
  • Andy C
  • Anfisa Letyago
  • Apashe
  • Becky Hill (Live)
  • Black V Neck
  • Blastoyz
  • Brennen Grey
  • Brina Knauss
  • Canabliss
  • Cesqeaux
  • Chasner
  • Chico Rose
  • Com3t
  • Coone
  • Cosmicat
  • Crankdat
  • Da Tweekaz
  • Dabin (Live)
  • Dada Life
  • Darren Styles
  • Deathpact
  • Deorro
  • Dimension
  • Dr. Phunk
  • DubVision
  • Endless Summer
  • Enrico Sangiuliano
  • Fairlane
  • Fedde Le Grand
  • Fideles
  • Frank Walker
  • Franky Wah
  • GG Magree
  • Gheist
  • Ida Engberg B2B Maya Jane Coles
  • Ilan Bluestone
  • Ilario Alicante
  • ISOxo
  • Jeffrey Sutorius
  • Joel Corry
  • Julian Cross
  • Juliet Fox
  • Jvna
  • Kaaze
  • Kapuchon
  • Kasablanca (Live)
  • Kill The Noise
  • Kyle Kinch
  • Lil Texas
  • Lubelski
  • Lucas & Steve
  • Lucille Croft
  • Luigi Madonna B2B Roberto Capuano
  • Maddix
  • Malaa
  • Mathame
  • Mike Williams
  • Mind Against
  • Moore Kismet
  • MYKRIS
  • Nicky Romero
  • NotLö
  • Popof x Space 92 Present Turbulences
  • RaeCola
  • Rancido
  • Rebelion
  • Ruben de Ronde
  • Shiba San
  • Softest Hard
  • Soren
  • Sub Zero Project
  • Syn Cole
  • Talon
  • Tony Junior
  • Vnssa
  • Walker & Royce
  • Warface
  • William Black
  • Yookie
Phase One:
  • Armin van Buuren
  • Carl Cox
  • Claude VonStroke
  • CloZee
  • Eric Prydz Presents Holo
  • Ganja White Night
  • Gigantic Nghtmre
  • Grimes
  • Gryffin
  • Hardwell
  • Hi-Lo B2B Testpilot
  • Kx5
  • Kayzo
  • Martin Garrix
  • Oliver Heldens B2B Tchami
  • Rezz
  • Subtronics
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tale of Us
  • Timmy Trumpet
  • Vintage Culture
  • Zedd
Ultra Music Festival 2023. Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95.
Douglas Markowitz

