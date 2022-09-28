Support Us

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival 2023 Phase One Lineup: Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Grimes, and More

September 28, 2022 9:00AM

Swedish House Mafia headlines Ultra 2023.
Swedish House Mafia headlines Ultra 2023. Photo by Alexander Wessely
Not even bad weather can stop Ultra Music Festival from revealing its phase-one lineup for the 2023 edition. On Tuesday, organizers dropped an amuse-bouche of sorts when they announced the first group of acts.

Festival veterans Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Claude VonStroke, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Tale of Us, and Zedd are all set to return next year. The biggest left-field surprise is the inclusion of Grimes. The Canadian electronic-pop artist will be making her Ultra debut next year. While her inclusion may seem a bit odd, she recently went on tour with Swedish House Mafia as part of the trio's Paradise Again Tour, although fans who were hoping to see her perform live were instead treated to a DJ set. If you were hoping she'd perform live at Bayfront Park, Ultra clarifies that her set will be "a special DJ set to showcase her futuristic discography."

Also making the Ultra debut next year is French producer CloZee and bass acts Ganja White Night and Subtronics.

And it seems like Grimes' time with Swedish House Mafia isn't quite over. The trio will be headlining the Miami festival. They are currently on the European leg of the Paradise Again Tour, but if you caught them at FTX Arena in July, get ready for all the feels. The current setlist from Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso balances the EDM sound that made them a household name with a newer sound that still makes for a fantastic communal experience. Expect much of the same during Swedish House Mafia's headlining set at Ultra.

Other highlights include Claude VonStroke's Dirtybird Records taking for the Cove Stage, Carl Cox doing his thing as always at the Resistance Megastructure, and Zedd's return to the main stage for the first time since 2019. There also will be a lot of collaborations on stage, with Big Gigantic and Nghtmre performing as Gigantic Nghtmre and Kx5, which is Kaskade and Deadmau5's project. Deadmau5 also will perform under his techno alias Testpilot and Oliver Heldens' side project Hi-Lo.

Below is the full Ultra 2023 phase-one lineup:
  • Armin van Buuren
  • Carl Cox
  • Claude VonStroke
  • CloZee
  • Eric Prydz presents Holo
  • Ganja White Night
  • Gigantic Nghtmre
  • Grimes
  • Gryffin
  • Hardwell
  • Hi-Lo B2B Testpilot
  • Kx5
  • Kayzo
  • Martin Garrix
  • Oliver Heldens B2B Tchami
  • Rezz
  • Subtronics
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tale Of Us
  • Timmy Trumpet
  • Vintage Culture
  • Zedd
Ultra Music Festival 2023. Friday, March 24, through Sunday, March 26, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95.
