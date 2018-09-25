Ultra Music Festival 2019 Tickets on Sale; Fate of Bayfront Park Location to Be Decided Thursday

It's a busy day for Miami music festival news.

Ultra Music Festival has just announced that tickets for its 2019 edition are on sale. The festival had limited sales earlier this year that gave fans an opportunity to buy tickets at the lowest price possible. However, beginning today, tickets will sell until they are gone or the date of the festival arrives — whichever comes first.

Tickets still come in various tiers depending upon how quickly you log onto ultramusicfestival.com. Registered fans will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase general admission at the current lowest price of $349.95; however, organizers warn a very limited quantity is available, so act fast. Otherwise, general-admission tickets start at $375.95 and will top out at $399.95.

For fans who can't swing the full amount, Ultra is offering a limited number on a payment plan. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you don't want to party with the unwashed masses (because Miami is still plenty warm in March), you can opt for the VIP experience for $1,499.95, which includes dedicated viewing and bar areas.

Ultra also released its 2018 "aftermovie" (shown at the top of this post). The 14-minute recap is enough to get fans hyped up for next year's show.

No acts have been announced, but Ultra has said it will use wristbands in 2019 instead of the standard holographic tickets used for some time. It's common for people to use a ticket one day and then sell it or give it to a friend to use another day. Wristbands would end that practice because they cannot be removed without being voided.

Whether Ultra will return to Bayfront Park will be decided Thursday, September 27, when the Miami Commission will vote on whether to grant the festival a five-year contract with an option for a five-year renewal and a guarantee of $2 million for the Bayfront Park Management Trust, the agency that manages the park. The Miami Herald reported earlier this month that the festival "dumped thousands of dollars into some commissioners’ recent campaigns." Four of the five commissioners must approve the contract if Ultra is to continue holding the festival at the park.

What will happen if Ultra doesn't receive enough votes? That's unclear, but from the "Miami, FL" location stated on all of the festival's 2019 collateral, it at least seems Ultra will take place somewhere in the city. (During the 2018 festival, a set-times guide handed out to all attendees stated "Bayfront Park" as the 2019 venue, but on its website and press releases, Bayfront Park is not named.)

Ultra Music Festival 2019. Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31, 2019. Location to be announced. Tickets cost $379.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.