III Points 2019 Lineup: SZA, Tyler the Creator, James Blake, Virtual Self, and Others

III Points, the festival that for the past half-decade has kicked off the season when music gets interesting in Miami, won't take place next month. This past in May, promoters announced they would forgo the fall event for new dates in February. The change came after a multitude of obstacles hampered III Points in its first five years. Among them were a close call with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and delays in production leading up to the festival because of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Well, the new February date will bring III Points' most supersize lineup yet. Acts such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Erykah Badu, and A$AP Rocky will headline the 2019 event. Also on the bill are James Blake, Beach House, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, the Internet, and Virtual Self.

"We’re so excited to celebrate our local scene on a national level — with some of the most creative minds in music and art — right here in Wynwood,” III Points cofounder Erica Freshman says. "This is our biggest and most diverse lineup to date, and we look forward to sharing III Points 2019 with Miami and beyond.”