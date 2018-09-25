III Points 2019 Lineup: SZA, Tyler the Creator, James Blake, Virtual Self, and Others

III Points, the festival that for the past half-decade has kicked off the season when music gets interesting in Miami, won't take place next month. This past in May, promoters announced they would forgo the fall event for new dates in February. The change came after a multitude of obstacles hampered III Points in its first five years. Among them were a close call with Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and delays in production leading up to the festival because of Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Well, the new February date will bring III Points' most supersize lineup yet. Acts such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Erykah Badu, and A$AP Rocky will headline the 2019 event. Also on the bill are James Blake, Beach House, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, the Internet, and Virtual Self.
"We’re so excited to celebrate our local scene on a national level — with some of the most creative minds in music and art — right here in Wynwood,” III Points cofounder Erica Freshman says. "This is our biggest and most diverse lineup to date, and we look forward to sharing III Points 2019 with Miami and beyond.”
Any longtime III Points fan will notice the shift to more hip-hop and R&B offerings, which might signal a change for the homegrown festival. Year six might prove to be pivotal for the fest. Promoters must show it can grow and definitively offer Miami an alternative to its other crown-jewel music festival, Ultra.
The shift is noticeable mainly in the local acts. Naturally, earlier editions included an even number of local acts versus national and international ones. Though it still boasts plenty of local flavor, this year's lineup grew because there are more touring acts booked than ever before. New Times hopes the festival continues to see the value in supporting local artists.
Even with all of these changes, it seems III Points is committed to offering an experience different from others in the area — perhaps even the entire state. Where else will you see Porter Robinson's side project, Virtual Self; the Kremlin's worst nightmare, Pussy Riot; and local noise legend Rat Bastard all on the same bill?
It should make for an exceptional festival that III Points veterans should be excited to experience. This is what it probably feels like sending your child off to the first day of school. Cue the waterworks!
The festival also promises a robust visual-arts experience that will take over the 100,000-square-foot Mana Wynwood complex, and the lineup will be announced soon. In addition, curated areas will present local, rising, and experimental music. Also, the festival will keep the music going every night until 5 a.m. — yes, including Sunday.
That's not all: III Points is partnering with Florida activist network Dream Defenders for a series of initiatives in the coming months. No details have been provided, but it's good to see a local festival collaborate with a group that has taken a stand on important issues such as prison reform, gun control, immigration, and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Tickets are on sale now. They cost $185 for general admission and $375 for VIP. Yes, that's a jump from last year, when tickets topped out at $125 for general admission and $345 for VIP, but a big-name lineup comes at a cost. And be warned that the $185 general-admission price will increase soon to $195, so if you want to save $10, purchase tickets now.
Here's the complete III Points 2019 lineup:
- SZA
- Tyler the Creator
- A$AP Rocky
- Erykah Badu
- James Blake
- Beach House
- Herbie Hancock
- Blood Orange
- The Internet
- Virtual Self
- Raekwon and Ghostface Killah performing “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx”
- Khruangbin
- Peggy Gou
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Pussy Riot
- Yaeji
- Mariel Ito B2B Danny Daze
- SOB x RBE
- Ty Segall & White Fence
- Ben UFO B2B Joy Orbison
- Honey Dijon
- Toro y Moi (DJ set)
- Masego
- Mall Grab
- David August
- Kelsey Lu
- Dean Blunt
- Tim Hecker & the Konoyo Ensemble
- John Maus
- Jpegmafia
- Keinemusik (&Me, Adam Port, Rampa)
- Moscoman
- DJ Stingray
- Laurel Halo
- DJ Seinfeld
- Yokoo
- Baba Stiltz
- Jacques Greene
- Smerz, Stavroz
- Egyptian Lover
- Be Svendsen
- Lena Willikens
- Marvin & Guy
- Channel Tres
- Pnthn
- Trill Sammy
- Auntie Flo
- Simple Symmetry
- Durante
- Goddollars
- VHS Collection
- Nick León (Live)
- Paperwater
- Aaaa (Live)
- Will Buck
- Ms. Mada
- Rat Bastard
- Poorgrrrl
- Nicholas G. Padilla
- Plastic Pinks
- Bear
- Virgo
- Thunderpony
- Danyelino
- Donzii
- Austin Paul
- Anshaw Black
- Bird Feet Bird
- Telescope Thieves
- Tama Gucci
- Seafoam Walls
- Invt
- Haute Tension
- Brother Dan
- Lilith
- Butterfly Snapple
- Ghost Flower
- Loka
- Dracula
- True Vine
- Eveava
- Rick Moon
- Goiz
- Ackdaddy
- Kamari Esson
- Maccabi
- Saki
- Sister System
III Points 2019. February 15 through 17, 2019, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $180 to $375 via iiipoints.frontgatetickets.com.
