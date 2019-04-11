III Joints Keeps 420 "Local and Grassroots" With All-Day Party at the Freehand

III Joints is back celebrating the "high holiday" for a fourth year, and this time around, organizers are mellowing out the vibe indica-style with a day-to-night party taking over the pool, garden, restaurant, and rooftop at Miami Beach's bohemian paradise, the Freehand.

Featuring a lineup of 18 of Miami's best DJs and producers, trippy interactive art installations by Nick León and Poorgrrrl, CBD-infused cocktails by Bar Lab, and an entire reservation-only CBD brunch from 3 to 5 p.m., III Joints is changing gears from years past to create a more layered, dynamic experience for Miami's hip cannabis connoisseurs, Earth lovers, and party starters.

"We tried it last year with the big names," III Joints mastermind David Sinopoli says of 2018's minifest at the Anderson with headliner RZA of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. "Until we're able to recreationally sell marijuana, I don't think it makes the investment worth it. We have to grow with the law, pun intended." This year's lineup includes more underground talent, such as Dude Skywalker, Jonny From Space, and INVT.

Earlier this year, the forward-looking Sinopoli introduced a medical marijuana "Green Space" at his successful music festival III Points where attendees could learn about Florida laws and even consult with licensed MJ doctors onsite. "It's been a dream of mine since, like, forever to be able to go to a music festival, get a drink, get a nug, and go watch a show — legally," he says. "That's 15-year-old David's idea of a great fucking experience."

Until Florida laws catch up with his big vision, Sinopoli continues pushing to create the next best thing, opting to keep his popular 420 event "local and grassroots" until he can take that next step and add legal adult-use weed to the menu.

This year, the layered, multisensory III Joints experience is all in the details. Two stages — one in the garden and one on the 27 Restaurant & Bar rooftop — ensure guests can roam the grounds and switch up the sounds and scenery at their leisure. Inside, Nick León will transform one of the hostel rooms into an "Ambient Bedroom" art installation, with Poorgrrrl's "Thot Box" taking up residence in the room across the hall. There's even a toast scheduled promptly at 4:20 p.m.

"It's gonna be very chill and laid-back, as I think most 420 parties should be," Sinopoli says.

III Joints. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via showclix.com.