The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Wanee Block Party. After almost a decade and a half, the organizers of Wanee Music Festival say they might be calling it quits on their North Florida extravaganza. But fans of the annual event started by the Allman Brothers Band in 2005 need not mope: A new tradition (closer to home) will begin with Wanee Block Party, set for Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at Revolution Live. It will offer three stages of music headlined by original Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe and his Jaimoe's Jasssz Band. His drumming career spans almost the entirety of the rock 'n' roll era. "I'd listen to the New Orleans radio station WBOK," Jaimoe says. "They had this DJ, Okey-Dokey. I loved Elvis and Ricky Nelson." It was jazz that inspired him to pick up the drumsticks in 1959 when he was 14 years old. Read more in "After 60 Years of Drumming, Jaimoe Will Headline Wanee Block Party." With the Marcus King Band, North Mississippi All Stars, the Lee Boys, and Jaimoe's Jasssz Band. 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $39.50.

Maxi Priest. He's synonymous with sexy. He's like the male Sade. Maxi Priest merged the most sensual parts of reggae and R&B to create the love-making classic "Close to You." His most recent album, 2014's Easy to Love, reached number two on the Billboard reggae charts. The Jamaican-born Brit is still bringing his banging songs and smooth beats to couples who want to get it on. Be sure to leave the kids at home when you catch him live this weekend. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; 954-602-4500; miramarculturalcenter.org. Tickets cost $40 to $65.

Thelma and the Sleaze. If you think of California's cult label Burger Records and the home of country music, Nashville, you think of Thelma and the Sleaze. The trio is a whole scene of dirty rock with a punk sensibility and Southern vibe. The three women will shake up the Las Rosas stage and decorate it with their wild presence and riotous attitude. The band will be augmented by fellow rockers Fever Beam of St. Petersburg and Miami's Rick Moon and Haute Tension. A word to the wise: Don't wear your nice shoes. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.