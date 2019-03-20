After 60 Years of Drumming, Jaimoe Will Headline Wanee Block Party

After almost a decade and a half, the organizers of Wanee Music Festival say they might be calling it quits on their extravaganza in North Florida. But fans of the annual event started by the Allman Brothers Band in 2005 need not mope: A new tradition (closer to home) will begin with Wanee Block Party, set for Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at Revolution Live. It will offer three stages of music headlined by original Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe and his Jaimoe's Jasssz Band.

Jaimoe's drumming career spans almost the entirety of the rock 'n' roll era. "I'd listen to the New Orleans radio station WBOK," Jaimoe tells New Times. "They had this DJ, Okey-Dokey. I loved Elvis and Ricky Nelson." It was jazz that inspired him to pick up the drumsticks in 1959 when he was 14 years old. "I heard Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. It knocked me out."

A saxophonist and fellow Mississippian, Donald "Cadillac" Henry, took Jaimoe under his wing. By the age of 21, Jaimoe was drumming with legends. "Cadillac called me in 1965. He had me play with Chet Taylor, who had a high voice that would make chicks throw their underwear. I studied music on the road with Otis Redding, Percy Sledge, Patti LaBelle. I played all the black theaters, like the Apollo. It was school to me. But I had to go home 'cause I wasn't making any money."