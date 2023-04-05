Dante's HiFi Expands Its Programming with Live Performances

When Dante's HiFi opened up in 2021, it felt like the reset Miami's nightlife needed. In the late 1980s and through the '90s, the city was a global nightlife capital, but by the 2010s, for some reason, venues started to adopt a more Vegas-style mindset — complete with mediocre DJs and nonexistent dance floors.
However, the progenitors of Dante's looked toward Japan for inspiration, where the listening bar is commonplace. It's the kind of place you sit down for a drink and listen, relishing in the opportunity to discover new music.
Miami is not Toyko. In the Japanese capital of nearly 14 million, it can be a lonely experience even when many people surround you. The Japanese are also much more introverted than your average Miamian.
Cofounder Sven Vogtland noticed the differences from the get-go and adapted the venue for a more Miami mindset.
"When we first opened, the thought was of a listening room of people sitting down and hearing stories and so forth. It's still what's happening, but what happens with most businesses is you have a plan when you come into it, and the crowd dictates something else," Vogtland tells New Times.
That something else was that Miami crowds got antsy after a few hours of sitting down. Eventually, they would get out of their chairs and dance.
"They end up standing up, and the room gets louder," he adds. "It turns into something different."
While the listening bar concept seems lost on Miamians, there's no doubt that Dante saw plenty of success from the start. Even today, because of the venue's small size, getting in on weekends is particularly difficult. (Reservations are highly recommended if you want to pop in on a Friday or Saturday.)
And on Dante's heels, another listening bar, Miami Sound Bar, opened in downtown Miami. Vogtland and his partners also have opened a second Dante's location in Austin, Texas.
"Some things that work here in Miami don't really work [in Austin]," Vogtland adds, pointing out that patrons in Austin tend to prefer more recognizable music, while Miami crowds don't mind discovering deep cuts.
"I think he's the best drummer alive right now," Vogtland says of Dayes. "I love his music with Tom Misch and John Mayer, and he's got great albums on Blue Note Records. He's just one of my personal favorite artists."
Dayes' outdoor performance contrasts Dante's indoor programming, where DJs and vinyl take center stage. The courtyard allows Dante to expand both its program offerings and footprint.
The bar has already experimented with events in the courtyard, hosting the likes of Little Louie Vega and Tale of Us outside to allow for larger crowds. DJs are certainly amongst Dante's more ardent fans, with Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso calling out the bar last month. "I think I am gonna do a set here taking it back to where it all started," Ingrosso wrote on Instagram over a picture of Dante's DJ booth.
And with all that adoration, Dante's is hitting the road this summer, popping up in cities in Mexico and Switzerland. It's also appearing on a cruise ship in May, along with invited musicians and guest speakers.
"We want to keep growing overseas in Mexico and Europe, and we have dreams of other destinations in the U.S.," Vogtland says. "We'll keep kicking ass at the Dante's we have here and bringing creative music. I think Dante's is a breath of fresh air."
Yussef Dayes. 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Dante's HiFi, 519 NW 26th St., Miami; danteshifi.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.