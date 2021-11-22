Support Us

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: The Rolling Stones, Buscabulla, Art With Me, and More

November 22, 2021 8:00AM

Ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones
Ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones Photo by J. Rose

The week, the Rolling Stones perform a rare intimate — by the band's standards — show at Hard Rock Live, Puerto Rican-bred duo Buscabulla brings the noise to the Ground, and Art With Me imports its Tulum festival to Virginia Key Beach Park for a three-day jamboree.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar — and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, November 22

Trenton Klaz Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, November 23

John Yarling Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lauren Jauregui: 8:30 p.m., $25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

The Rolling Stones: 8 p.m., $281-$1,006. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Wednesday, November 24

'80s Prom: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Alex Sensation: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Buscabulla: 7 p.m., $15-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com. 7 p.m., $15-$20. The Ground–FL, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, FL 33132, Miami.

Craig Richards: 11 p.m., $20-$30. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Glauco Di Mambro: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Héli: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 8 p.m., $45-$90. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Marauda: 9 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Swae Lee: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Xperimento: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Thursday, November 25

Iron Lyon: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Minds Alike Label Showcase: With Baez, Ella Romand, Nii Tei, and Samihe., 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Silicodisco: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Yohan Marley: 9 p.m., $25. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Friday, Novmeber 26

Art With Me: With Sublime With Rome, Tycho, Lee Burridge, Cultura Profética, and others., 12 p.m.-2 a.m., $43.11-$467.36. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Eli Brown: 8 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: Mmxxi: 8 p.m., $40-$70. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Karol G: 8 p.m., $36.95-$96.95. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Kike Roldan B2B Eveava: With Angela Botero and Ruled by Venus., 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Laboratory, Obsidian, and Floorless: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Magda: With Danyelino and Sister System., 11 p.m., $15-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Oliver Schories: 10 p.m., $30-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Rafa Barrios: 9 p.m., $30-$40. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Rubén Blades: 8 p.m., $57-$226. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Shift: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Will Clarke and Cuartero: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Will Downing Soulful Christmas: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Yoli Mayor: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Saturday, November 27

'90s Kickback Concert: With Next, Ginuwine, Case, H-Town, Jade, and others, 8 p.m., $43-$197. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Any Direction: A Tribute to One Direction: 8 p.m., $20. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Art With Me: With Sublime With Rome, Tycho, Lee Burridge, Cultura Profética, and others., 12 p.m.-2 a.m., $43.11-$467.36. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Birds of Mind and Hauy: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Black Violin: 8 p.m., $20-$69.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Chris Lake, Floating Points, & Four Tet: 11 p.m., $20-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Copper Tones: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Every Time I Die: With '68 and Candy., 8 p.m., $25. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Four Tet and Floating Points: 4 p.m., $10-$40. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61 St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

The Galactic Effect and Otto Von Schirach: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Herodot and Dubtil: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Jeffery Sutorius: 11 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Keith Murray and Rah Digga: 6 p.m., $40. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Manny Swagg: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Roger Sanchez and Secondcity: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Tekashi69: Pilo's Tequila Garden, 158 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-706-8226, pilostacos.com.

Sunday, November 28

A-Train: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Art With Me: With Sublime With Rome, Tycho, Lee Burridge, Cultura Profética, and others., 12 p.m.-2 a.m., $43.11-$467.36. Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami, 305-960-4600, virginiakeybeachpark.net.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leand B2B Blas Cordero: 11 p.m., $15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Nu Deco Nucleus: 8 p.m., $62-$97. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Roy Rosenfeld: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Tamboka: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Wingtips: With Donzii, Floorless, and Violet Silhouette., 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

