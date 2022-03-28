The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Bad Bunny, Trevor Hall, John Mayer, and More

This week, Latin music superstar Bad Bunny performs at FTX Arena all weekend long, singer-songwriter John Mayer stops at FLA Live Arena, and roots act Trevor Hall takes the stage at the North Beach Bandshell.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week.

Monday, March 28

Kaleo: With Matt Maeson and Belle MT, 7:30 p.m., $37-$51. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Soft Kill: With Alien Boy and Topographies., 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tom McCormick: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Twelve'Len: 8 p.m., $20. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Tuesday, March 29

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root With Dirk Miller: 7:30 p.m., $20-$80. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Tywn: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, March 30

Israel Sunshine: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Rhythm Portal: With Mati Gómez., 7:30 p.m., $20-$30. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

South Origin: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, March 31

ABBA The Concert: 8 p.m., $37. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Cole Knight and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

De La Swing: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Disco Halal Showcase: With Axel Boman, Moscoman, and Max Stern., 10 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Konstantina Gianni: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

MK Double Trio: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

The Resonant Rogues: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, April 1

ABBA The Concert: 8 p.m., $37.50-$66. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Almost ABBA: 7:30 p.m., $20-$40. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Ash Lauryn: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $61-$231. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Dylan LeBlanc: With Bradley Lauretti and April Nicole., 8:30 p.m., $15. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Immaterial Possession, Room Thirteen, Glass Body, and the Dreambows: 8 p.m., $10-$12. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Jay Lumen: 11 p.m., $5. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

The Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $16. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW Seventh Ave, Miami.

Kora: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Rae Sremmurd: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Simo Cell, Toma Kami, and Bitter Babe: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Sista Marybeth: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Vacations: 8 p.m., $16. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Walker & Royce and Vnssa: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Saturday, April 2

Absolute Queen: 7:30 p.m., $20-$40. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-544-8600, mizneramphitheater.com.

Archie Hamilton, Ben Sterling, and Mason Collective: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Authority Zero: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $61-$231. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Dragos Ilici and Mayell: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

John Mayer: 7:30 p.m., $44.75-$154.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Kris Allen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lenore Raphael Trio: 8:30 p.m., $32.50-$37.50. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Maccabi B2B Sinopoli: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Miss Nine: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Perpetual Groove: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Springfest: With Juke, Lone Wolf OMB, the Scone Cash Players, and Tiki Flores., 6 p.m., $15-$20. Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami, cstamiami.org.

Trevor Hall: With Gone Gone Beyond, 6:30 p.m., $30. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Wiz Khalifa: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Wynwood Metal Festival: With Escape, Salven, Vitalis, Born Beneath, Worldeater, and others., 4 p.m.-1 a.m. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017, facebook.com/thespotwynwood.

Sunday, April 3

Bad Bunny: 8 p.m., $61-$231. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Far Side: 7 p.m., $20-$40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

I Am Chino: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

The Midnight: 8 p.m., $25-$35. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

YokoO and Sainte Vie: With Sainte Vie and Layla Benitez., 10 p.m., $10-$20. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

The Zombies: 8 p.m., $42.50-$72.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.