The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Mija, Saint Jhn, North Beach Music Festival, and More

This week, the North Beach Music Festival brings a who's who of jam and funk bands to the North Beach Bandshell, DJ and producer Mija stops at Floyd, and Saint Jhn brings his In Case We Both Die Young Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar— and wear a facemask indoors!

Monday, December 6

Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, December 7

David Foster: 8 p.m., $45-$79.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, December 8

Max Schwartz Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Pinkfoot Goliath: 8 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.







Thursday, December 9

Dan Shake: 11 p.m., $20-$40. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Dirt Monkey: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jimmy Buffet: 8 p.m., $36+. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Kelly Schenk: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Konstantina Gianni: 8 p.m., $20-30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Pockit: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

SAINt JHN: With Tyla Yaweh, 8 p.m., $36-$56. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Friday, December 10

Cedric Gervias: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Chase B: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Chelina Manuhutu: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Cortadito: 7:30 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Dime Como Hago: With Nelson Arrieta, Ronald Borjas, and Oscarcito, 9:30 p.m., $45-$130. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Jeff Prine: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Leslie Cartaya: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Lil Jon: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Lovelytheband: With Cannons, 7 p.m., $26. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

North Beach Music Festival: With Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, the Motet, Marco Benevento, and others., 3 p.m., $80-$245. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Nu Deco Ensemble: With Masego., 8 p.m., $35-$95. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Ready for Christmas: With Jose Negroni, 8 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Scheherazade and Gershwin: With Marin Alsop, Aaron Diehl, and Chad Goodman., 7:30 p.m., $40-$100. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

SG Lewis: With Archie Hamilton and Mason Collective., 11 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Stacey Pullen: 9 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Traumer: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Saturday, December 11

Bòfré: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Dennis Cruz, Chris Stussy, and Seb Zito: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DJ Envy: 3-8 p.m., $20. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Florida Chamber Orchestra: Christmas Is in the Air: 8 p.m., $22-$47. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

Grupo 5: 10 p.m., $39-$139. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

The Guess Who and the Cowsills: 7 p.m., $10-$125. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Henry Linarez Ensamble: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Holly Dolly Christmas: 8 p.m., $29.91-$43.93. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

La Solar: With Reykon, Pablo Fierro, Alvaro Diaz, Caleb Calloway, and Sael., 4 p.m., $20-$60. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61 St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Mija: 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Noizu: 9 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

North Beach Music Festival: With Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, the Motet, Marco Benevento, and others., 11 a.m., $80-$245. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Nothing: With Bambara and Midwife., 8 p.m., $18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Scheherazade and Gershwin: With Marin Alsop, Aaron Diehl, and Chad Goodman., 7:30 p.m., $40-$100. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience: 7 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Truncate: 11 p.m., $15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Two Friends: 10 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Village People: 8 p.m., $37.50-$77.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Sunday, December 12

Affect: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

American Roots Of Jamaican Music: The Legacy: 7 p.m., $45. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, miniacipac.com.

Crazy Fingers: 4:20 p.m., $20. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays: 7 p.m., $27.50-$67.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Jonas Rathsman: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Marquise Fair: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Other Punk: With Anastasia Kristensen, Kyruh, Donzii, Mother Juno, and others., 11 p.m., $10. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Sundays Are Lucky: With Cocodrills, 4 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.