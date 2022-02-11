Hyperballad: Examining Four Decades of Björk’s Aesthetic Evolution

Considering her dominant trajectory in the pop arena, it may seem like Björk’s been around forever. Since her solo debut in 1993, the Icelandic singer (whose full name is Björk Guðmundsdóttir) has distinguished herself as one of the most influential figures in art-pop, earning widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.
And it's not only for her singing. Björk is well-known for her artistry across mediums, often collaborating with famous writers, directors, fashion designers, visual artists, and fellow musicians to make each record an experience like no other.
Take Björk Orkestral, for instance. This series of “unplugged” acoustic shows with orchestral arrangements sees the artist performing a different set with different musicians each day. Ahead of her Miami live debut at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, February 13, it’s worth examining her aesthetic evolution over the course of her decades-spanning career.
Although she’s known to reinvent herself constantly — each of her eras is characterized by its own unique sonic and visual palettes — maximalism has been a penchant of Björk’s ever since her alternative band, the Sugarcubes, disbanded in 1992. From there, her solo career developed into boundary-pushing costumes and music videos that mirrored the electronica sound of her solo studio albums, Debut (1993) and Post (1995).
The latter was highly influenced by her move to England, with the title alluding to her sophomore effort as well as literal mail, which she used to communicate with her loved ones abroad. For Post’s colorful album artwork, Björk was photographed by Stéphane Sednaoui, surrounded by giant, blurry postcards on Piccadilly Square, while wearing a jacket designed after the classic Royal Mail envelope.
During this era, Björk famously collaborated with filmmakers Michel Gondry and Spike Jonze, both of whom have since been distinguished by their distinct formal techniques. The inspirations behind their music videos were derived from a variety of sources. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to suggest that the collage-like quality of Gondry’s visual superimpositions in “Isobel” lean into the aforementioned paper motif. Meanwhile, “Army of Me” goes after the techno sensibilities of her industrial sound, taking place in a cyberpunk environment where Björk saves a lover from an art museum. It’s both a reflection of her frustrations with being separated from her loved ones, as well as the best possible visual accompaniment to her foray into electronica.
Nineteen-ninety-seven saw the release of Björk’s experimental third record Homogenic — an eclectic (if laborious) amalgamation of art-pop, trip-hop, and glitch. With a conceptual focus on her native Iceland, the instrumental components on her junior record include everything from a string quartet to abstract beats meant to reflect the country’s natural wonders and its simultaneous reliance on technology.
“In Iceland, everything revolves around nature, 24 hours a day. Earthquakes, snowstorms, rain, ice, volcanic eruptions, geyser...But on the other hand, Iceland is incredibly modern,” Björk told Oor, a Dutch music magazine, in 1997. "That contradiction is also on Homogenic. The electronic beats are the rhythm, the heartbeat. The violins create the old-fashioned atmosphere, the coloring."
This modern spin on the album’s native influences is reflected in its cover art, for which she collaborated with photographer Nick Knight and fashion designer Alexander McQueen to create a futuristic warrior look with oriental elements.
An early fan of McQueen as well as Martin Margiela, Walter Van Beirendonck, and more, Björk embarked on more artistic collaborations with the fashion industry during the noughties. Marjan Pejosk designed the swan-shaped dress she famously wore to the 73rd Academy Awards, where she was nominated in the Best Original Song category for "I've Seen It All" off of the Dancer in the Dark soundtrack. (She also starred in the film.)
Björk also collaborated with M/M (Paris), a French design firm known for its provocative, highly expressive designs, which often incorporate line illustrations into photographs. This collaboration would span her next six album covers, and birth her self-titled coffee-table book in 2021, which included many fashion photographs.
With the turn of the century came the release of what’s widely considered Björk’s magnum opus: 2001’s Vespertine. Characterized by a more intimate approach than Homogenic, Vespertine explored love and eroticism, inspired by her relationship with contemporary artist Matthew Barney. (The couple would later break up, leading to 2015’s harrowing Vulnicura.)
At the time of its release, however, Vespertine achieved meteoric success, receiving critical praise for its sonic experimentation and a more minimalist electronic sound palette. For the Vespertine World Tour, Björk enlisted composer Zeena Parkins, electronic music duo Matmos, and a choir of Inuit women, pursuing smaller venues with better acoustics than standard arenas.
This avant-garde approach to her sonic and visual projects would continue to characterize the next two decades for Björk. Her much-lauded fifth studio LP, Medúlla (2004), was almost entirely acapella and featured different types of vocal talent from other artists, from beatboxing to Inuit throat singing. Music videos from 2007’s Volta saw her teaming up with Gondry for the first time since 1997, as well as French animation titan Michel Ocelot.
Twenty-eleven's Biophilia was a multimedia project released alongside a series of apps, and the songs’ structure, composition, and lyrical content were meant to mirror natural forces, like the moon’s cycles. Vulnicura was promoted along with a retrospective sound and video installation at the MoMA in 2015 and later an 18-month world-traveling VR experience. Her most recent studio album, 2017’s Utopia, is a folktronica record produced by none other than Venezuelan musician and producer Arca. Since then, Björk has also tackled theater, embarking on a concert tour and acting production dubbed Cornucopia from 2019 to 2022. The singer has also confirmed an upcoming tenth studio album, set to release later this year.
As one of the largest performing arts centers in the country, the Arsht Center is bound to be a prime location for Björk’s Miami debut — as well as the Orkestral tour’s only North American stop. In any case, fans of Björk can expect the shows to be as unique as anything the artist has ever done.
Björk. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 13, and Wednesday, February 16, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Sold out.