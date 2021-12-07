Björk Will Make Her Live Debut in Miami in February 2022

Perhaps part of her mystique is how rarely Björk performs live — at least in North America. You can count on her stopping at places like New York City and Los Angeles, but for the rest of us, the likelihood of catching her live is pretty slim.
The only taste Miami has had of Björk was when she DJ'ed in 2017 at Mana Wynwood during Miami Art Week. The set included samples for her then-latest-release Utopia mixed with tracks from the likes of Whitney Houston and Cardi B. However, even though it was clearly labeled a DJ set, fans were disappointed when Björk didn't sing live.
Well, Miami-area fans will finally have the opportunity to witness Björk's powerhouse vocals when she lands at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on February 13 and 16. Björk Orkestral will see the 56-year-old artist perform her vast catalog in an acoustic show with orchestral arrangments. (Think of it as an "unplugged" show.)
Back in October, the show premiered in Reykjavík, Iceland, with four performances at the Harpa concert hall. Each night featured a different setlist that included music from Björk's nine studio albums, plus a few rarities. There's a good chance both Miami shows will be entirely different from one another.
At the Arsht Center, Björk will be accompanied by a 32-piece local orchestra conducted by fellow Icelander Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, though no other details have been revealed as to who might else appear. In Reykjavík, Björk shared the stage with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra as well as a choir and other special guests.
Tickets for the shows at the Arsht Center, which is co-presented with III Points and Club Space, will go on sale on December 10, although Culturist members can buy tickets starting on December 8 and III Points subscribes on December 9.
Björk Orkestral. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 13, and Wednesday, February 16, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $275 and go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m.