How David Byrne Influenced a Generation of Indie Rockers

Musical influences are cyclical. There have been stages in rock history when everyone was trying to sing like Bob Dylan and other eras when everyone channeled their inner Lou Reed. But among the indie rockers who've pushed boundaries and topped the charts since the turn of the century, one has been more influential than any other: David Byrne.

Byrne came to fame in the late '70s and early '80s as the lead singer of the art-rock band Talking Heads. His herky-jerky singing style and the group's musical mixture of pop and avant-garde sensibilities helped Talking Heads stand out from the pack and become a phenomenon. Hits such as "Once in a Lifetime" and "Burning Down the House" were everywhere, but their unlikely cover of Al Green's "Take Me to the River" demonstrated that their own influences weren't easy to pin down. The angular post-punk guitars, the African rhythms, the recruitment of funkmeister Bernie Worrell on keys — it all made it difficult to figure out where exactly they were coming from.

Perhaps because of the lack of an obvious Talking Heads genealogy, you didn't hear Byrne's impact on his musical descendants right away. Talking Heads was beloved, as millions in record sales showed, and bands often listed the group in interviews as favorites. Radiohead was even named for a Talking Heads song. But for a long time after Talking Heads leapt to fame, there were no David Byrne imitators on the radio.