The Ten Best Free Concerts Happening in Miami in May

You know what’s really expensive? A ticket to the F1 Grand Prix this weekend. You know what’s not expensive? Enjoying music around the city of Miami — if you know where to look.

Yes, even Race Week brings some free-with-RSVP headline sets to the 305, but all month long, there are block-rockin beats to be enjoyed, from Opa-Locka to Little River, even as far north as Broward.

Grab your swimsuit, prepare to nod your head to the beat, and leave a little room for dramatics, because this month’s free concerts include hip-hop, R&B, goth, new wave, Brazilian crooners, queer disco, and more.

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Lion’s Den Race Weekend Ft. Felix Da Housecat and Denis Ferrer

Ravers, start your engines. The immersive sound space above Persian restaurant Fooq’s in LIttle River has an action-packed weekend lineup to celebrate the F1 Grand Prix. Friday brings a headline set from electroclash legend Felix Da Housecat, and Saturday follows up with soulful house guru Denis Ferrer. Lion’s Den is free with RSVP, but it’s not a big space, and these will be first-come, first-served parties, so be sure you’ve got pole position if you’re trying to cross this finish line. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, at Lion’s Den, 150 NW 73rd St., Miami linktr.ee/lionsdenmiami.

“La Vienese” Classical Music meets Tango in a Venetian Masquerade Concert

If fancy car races aren’t your thing, maybe you’re more of an antiquity-comes-alive kind of reveler. In that case, don’t miss this most romantic slip into the past. Leave your everyday self behind and enjoy live symphonic sounds from around the world, transporting you by candlelight to a simpler, more exotic time. This all-ages event is elegant fun for the whole family, but be sure you’re in the doors before 7:30 p.m., as they will be promptly closed and admittance will be paused, so as to let the mood really take over. 7 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at Miami Beach Community Church, 1620 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach, eventbrite.com.

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EL Kiosko’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party

El Kiosko Latin Cafe invites one and all to start the Cinco de Mayo celebrations a little early. Saturday’s block party promises live music, a free empanada to all who enter, and if you’re still hungry, the chance to compete in an empanada-eating contest for a prize of $500. There’s also a raffle for a 75″ TV and other prizes. 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at El Kiosko Latin Cafe, 13290 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami, eventbrite.com.

Warm Leatherette Cookout

Cool things happen in Fort Lauderdale, too, you guys, and to prove it, Connect Record Shop is hosting a daytime cookout with vinyl DJ sets from Lisa Frank, Nat Smallish, Sarah Myers, Vinyl Cutie, Lemz, Hispiniola, and Angela. There will also be drag performances by Gia “Deluxx” Olsen, a seafood boil by Bottoms Up Podcast, grills and inflatable pools on site, and the ability to grill your own food stuff! Expected sounds include disco, new wave, classic house, and other soulful synth explorations. 2 p.m. to late, Saturday, May 9, at Connect Record Shop, 718 NW 5 Ave., Ste. 1021, Fort Lauderdale, ra.co.

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Blood Club at Las Rosas

Who is ready to dance the ghost with some of the modern goth-rock scene’s slinkiest sonics? Chicago’s Blood Club is bringing the God Fearing Tour to the gritty glamour of Las Rosas. The bilingual post-punkers will fill the air with echoing drums and moody blues, accompanied by New York’s Stare Away and Miami’s own superstar Blood Orchid. DJ Rippin Kittin will touch the decks to fill dead air with genre favorites. 9 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave., Miami, instagram.com.

Live at Sweat: Dez the Navigator

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Why simply shop at the hip record store when you can come through and party? Sweat Records brings Dez the Navigator to its store floor for a head-boppin’ good time. The local producer/DJ will perform tracks from his new release All Samples Cleared, as well as back-catalog favorites. All these beats are cooked-up live, and there will be games and prizes throughout the evening to celebrate the release. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE 2 Ave., Miami, eventbrite.com.

Koffee and Kulture

Rise and get the grinds with Koffee and Kulture’s Ultimate Day Party at Throw Social. It’s a sunny slide-up with infused coffee drinks, brunch bites, and a buffet of danceable sounds, with DJs spinning the best and brightest of dancehall, soca, afrobeats, R&B and hip-hop. Get the damn day started and ride high on the caffeinated vibes all weekend long. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 16, at Throw Social Miami, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, throwsocial.com.

Arabian Nights Music Fest: Opa-locka’s 100 Year Celebration

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The City of Ola-Locka turns 100, and to mark the milestone, the people in charge are throwing a free concert. Tapping its Moorish roots (which explains the iconic architecture and street names), the theme is Arabian Nights. Still, the music will mostly be R&B, hip-hop, reggae, Latin, and Afrobeats, with headline sets from Letoya Luckett and Ball Greezy. Local vendors will be on hand to feed you and keep you in the celebration mood. 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, May 16, at Sherbondy Park, 380 Bahman Ave., Opa Locka. eventbrite.com.

Sessa and Leo Middea

Turn up the heat this humpday with a delicious double-header of steamy, sensual Brazilian sounds, courtesy of Sessa and Leo Middea. Sessa hails from São Paulo and now lives in NYC, where he blends folk rock with jazz, samba, and soul. Leo was raised in Rio and now stays in Barcelona, and his own special mix of traditional Brazilian sounds with indie pop, surf rock and bossa nova rings clear and brilliant through the night. It’s going to be romantic, to be sure. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, at ZeyZey. 353 NE 61 St., Miami, shotgun.live.

The local cover legends put on an incredible show. The Ordinary Boys Photo

Ordinary Boys

I’m sorry you’ll never be able to see the Smiths, but you can see the Smiths cover band Ordinary Boys for free at ZeyZey this month. The local cover legends put on an incredible show, full of poetic ennui, Morrissey-inspired sass, and Johnny Marr-like guitar echoes. But wait! There’s more to Ordinary Boys than just the Smiths. These guys are sure to throw in some other era-appropriate hits, perhaps by the Cure, Duran Duran, Pet Shop Boys, Tears for Fears or New Order. You’ve got to go to find out. You could meet somebody who really loves you. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, May 29, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61 St., Miami, shotgun.live.