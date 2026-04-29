New Wynwood Rooftop Turns Hip-Hop Classics into Jazz

Picture “Push It” by Rick Ross or “C.R.E.A.M.” by Wu-Tang Clan, transformed into a soft jazz rendition by a local trio or quartet — all while you sip a cocktail on a rooftop, enjoying the Miami breeze (if you’re lucky) in one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods, Wynwood. If that has been your melomaniac fantasy, your dreams may have just come true.

Under the slogan “Hip-Hop… Reimagined,” On&On is opening in Wynwood this Friday. The rooftop patio concept is located above Shiso Asian Smokehouse at 239 NW 28th St.

The spot promises weekly live music blending live instrumentation, DJ sets, and local singers. Programming will center around soulful jazz interpretations of hip-hop classics.

“We want guests to feel like they’ve discovered something truly special — an experience they can’t find anywhere else. On & On is centered around reimagining hip-hop in an intimate live setting, bringing together exceptional musicians and vocalists to reinterpret iconic records, creating a sense of artistry that feels both timeless and entirely new,” says Michael Schwartz of Forward Hospitality Group in a press release sent to New Times.

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Friday nights will be divided into two sets and feature different styles of performances, while always staying true to classic hip-hop renditions. Among the vocalists scheduled for May are Maya Azucena, a San Marino Song Contest winner known for her powerful soulful style and ability to transform classics into fresh new versions, and Alexander Star, a Silver Addy winner who will bring his charisma and talent to the mix.

The performers are curated by Stephen Tate, co-founder of Miami Jazz Booking and the person responsible for selecting talent for several other spots around town, including Medium Cool, Michael’s Genuine, MOCA North Miami, and others.

“ON & ON is built around the idea that music doesn’t just fill a room, it defines it. The experience brings together Miami’s top jazz, funk, and soul instrumentalists with a rotating cast of the city’s most compelling vocalists, creating a live musical dialogue shaped by exploration, improvisation, and feel,” shares Tate.

So if jazz and hip-hop are your jams, On & On seems like the newest option in town for you. As for us, we’ve already started drafting our list of requests — though we’re still not sure they’ll take them.