Influencer Accuses Looksmaxxer Clavicular of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

A social media influencer has accused manosphere figure and looksmaxxer Clavicular of sexually assaulting her when she was underage and intoxicated.

In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday against Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, 18-year-old Alekandra Vasilevna Mendoza claims the 20-year-old streamer offered to help her career. But instead, the complaint alleges, he had sex with her twice while she was 16 years old and “intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent.” It also claims that months later, Peters injected her with unapproved medication to melt fat on her cheeks as part of his promise to help her with her online presence through looksmaxxing.

The suit says that under Florida law, parental consent is required for a minor to undergo such a procedure.

“Peters’ conduct in injecting the minor Plaintiff with an unapproved substance, without legally valid consent, without parental consent, and without medical training or licensure, was intentional, reckless, and outrageous,” the suit reads, adding that his “conduct was outrageous, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized society.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Sports

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

The suit accuses Peters of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud (the streamer is “not a physician,” the complaint notes).

Mendoza, known online as Alorah Ziva, appears to have more than 240,000 followers on Instagram and more than 300,000 on TikTok. She calls herself the “#1 female looksmaxxer.” In a statement sent to New Times via email, her attorney, Andrew Moss, declined to comment on the complaint.

“Our client will not be commenting at this time. We will let the legal process play out,” Moss wrote. “However, we look forward to hearing from Mr. Peters and his lawyers.”

An attorney for Peters did not immediately respond to New Times’ request for comment.

advertisement advertisement

According to the lawsuit, Mendoza comes from a “troubled background” and began working to ramp up her social media presence to obtain sponsorships and financially support herself at age 16. In May 2025, Peters paid her $1,000 to film videos and told her he wanted her to be the “female face for ‘looksmaxxing.’”

Peters eventually brought Mendoza to his parents’ home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where “excessive amounts of alcohol were being served,” the complaint says, and the streamer brought her to his bedroom, where she became “inebriated and visibly intoxicated.”

“Peters then had sex with Mendoza while she was knowingly intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent,” the complaint continues. “That morning, while Mendoza was asleep, she woke up with Peters penetrating her and having sex with her, again without her consent.”

In another incident during November 2025, Mendoza ran into Peters in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and was invited back to his place for a streaming session. After Peters drove them in his Tesla Cybertruck to a home in Delray Beach – stopping at a charging station along the way to snort a “white, powdery substance, which they offered to Mendoza, who refused” — he brought Mendoza to a bedroom and began livestreaming.

advertisement

According to the suit, a vial of a substance called Aqualyx, along with syringes, sat on a desk inside the room. A video clip shared online showed the teenager sitting in a chair as Peters used a needle to inject a substance into her face. Another man sat beside the two, seemingly reading comments on the stream.

“I can already see the clips: ‘Clav injects meth in a —'” he broke off, laughing before adding that people were “going crazy.”

Peters cut in: “Chat, we’re looksmaxxing her. We’re looksmaxxing her. It’s all good. Dr. Clav.”

During the video, according to the suit, Peters suggested that methamphetamine had been added to the injection mixture. The suit claims the livestream shows that Peters had problems injecting Mendoza, whose right cheek has since perforated.

advertisement advertisement

“After the first injection, Plaintiff appeared drugged on camera,” the suit reads. “Plaintiff believes that she may have been injected with methamphetamine or another undisclosed substance.”

In recent months, Peters has been living and livestreaming in South Florida, where he has run into trouble, including being arrested on allegations that he instigated two women to fight. He’s also under investigation for shooting an (apparently dead) alligator in the Everglades, and earlier this month, he was hospitalized after suffering an overdose at Blue Martini in Brickell.

Around the time that TMZ broke the news of Mendoza’s lawsuit, Peters wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “The consistent theme of girls trying to use me for money is brutal for a young guy trying to navigate a complex society. Hopefully I can find a good girl whos intent is to not to screw me over and take my money.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.