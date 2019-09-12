The Ten Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Fall

After a blisteringly hot summer, fall is finally upon us. It's a magical time of year when the leaves change, sweaters come out, and hot pumpkin spice coffee finds its way into every mug — except in South Florida, of course, where the temperature only drops about five degrees, the palm trees keep their fronds, and we drink our pumpkin spice lattes on ice.

Along with the impending influx of snowbirds, the end of summer brings another stellar lineup of live music to the Sunshine State as the fall touring season ramps up. Here are the ten best concerts coming to South Florida this fall.

Ariana Grande. Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The biggest pop star of 2019 has been through a lot over the last few years as she's ascended to the apex of her career. Only five months after her double-header at the American Airlines Arena, the native South Floridian is returning to downtown Miami in November. The concert will mark her third appearance headlining the Triple A this year. After two number one albums in the span of one year, it's no wonder she's coming back: fans just can't get enough. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $65.95 to $275.95 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND The Black Keys. Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Black Keys and Modest Mouse

Now that the duo’s much-publicized five-year hiatus is behind them, the Black Keys are returning to the road in support of Let’s Rock, their first record in over half a decade. The stripped-down guitar and drums combination of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney has been one of the few blues-rock acts to break into the mainstream since the turn of the millennium, and they've returned from their break with the same basic formula. The duo’s fuzzy riffs and hooky choruses should bring everyone from high school hipsters to baseball cap-wearing dads to the BB&T Center for a night of good, old fashioned rock and roll. To sweeten the deal, the Akron/Nashville headliners are bringing along Modest Mouse, one of indie rock's most beloved and consistent live acts, to open up the show. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5 at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25.25 to $195.25 via ticketmaster.com.

Brockhampton. Photo by Ashlan Grey

Brockhampton

Brockhampton has absolutely exploded over the last few years, and the collective shows no signs of slowing down following the release of Ginger this past summer. The prolific hip-hop group, which prefers to be referred to as a boy band, last visited South Florida for a sold-out show at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live in January of 2018. This time, the group upgrades to the Fillmore in what should prove to be a characteristically breakneck performance. This is a show that shouldn’t be missed, as the next time the group treks down to the Sunshine State they’ll likely be commanding an even larger venue. 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $42.50 to $75 via livenation.com.

EXPAND Cursive. Photo by JP Davis

Cursive and Cloud Nothings

Since it opened, the Ground has proved to be one of Miami’s most musically-diverse venues, bringing shows to South Florida that cater to specific subgenres and help to expand the live music scene. In November, the venue will host two highly regarded post-hardcore bands, Curvise and Cloud Nothings, in what should be one of the year’s best nights of emo-tinged guitar rock. 7 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Madonna. Universal Music Group

Madonna

The Queen of Pop may be well past her artistic prime, but she can still command five nights at Miami Beach’s favorite theater. In support of her 14th studio album Madame X, Madonna opted to sidestep arena shows in favor of extended residencies at smaller venues, with the Fillmore Miami Beach rounding out three months of touring that will begin mid-September. The Fillmore seems to have become a favorite spot for artists to stage mini-residencies, with New Order slated to take over the venue for four nights in January, but as with so many trends in pop music: Madonna did it first. Saturday, December 14 to Thursday, December 19 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $60 to $760 via livenation.com.

Chance the Rapper. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Miami Beach Pop Festival

The inaugural Miami Beach Pop Festival is arguably the biggest live music event in South Florida this fall, and it boasts one of the most diverse festival lineups Miami has seen in years. Performers range from the reactivated Raconteurs to Daddy Yankee, and it’s spearheaded by what is now one of Chance the Rapper’s handful of shows of 2019 in support of The Big Day. Attending music festivals in their inaugural year can be a dubious proposition if organizers haven’t ironed out all the kinks yet, but this one seems to be worth taking that chance. If the name is meant to evoke 1968's Miami Pop Festival, then it has big shoes to fill, but it also has a chance to reshape the landscape of music festivals in South Florida. Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 10, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive from Fifth to Tenth Streets, Miami Beach. Tickets cost $97.99 to $1,250 via miamibeachpop.com/tickets.

EXPAND Post Malone. Republic Records

Post Malone

Even if you’re not a fan of his music, it’s hard to argue that Post Malone isn’t a genre-blending superstar. The 24-year-old rapper/singer/homeless cosplayer is coming off another major hit record in Hollywood's Bleeding, and he’s riding that wave of success back to South Florida this October. Not many artists can command two arena shows south of Orlando, but Post is bringing his Runaway tour to both Broward and Miami-Dade, which should ensure that fans from all over South Florida have the opportunity to see the Bud Light-chugging, chain-smoking star live in concert. 8 p.m. Sunday, October 21 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami and 8 p.m. Monday, October 21 at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49.25 to $199.25 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Megan Thee Stallion. Photo by Sage Pacetti

RapCaviar Live With Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Kash Doll, Saweetie, and Mel

Spotify is bringing its signature hip-hop playlist to Miami Beach this October with a lineup that boasts some of the strongest rising rappers in the game. Spearheaded by Megan Thee Stallion, who will be coming off a stint opening for YG and Future, this lineup should prove to be yet another opportunity for women rappers to prove that they can rap about more than just stripping. 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35 via livenation.com.

EXPAND Titus Andronicus. Photo by Ray Concepcion

Titus Andronicus

November will bring indie-punk heroes Titus Andronicus to Churchill’s Pub in what’s sure to be one of the most frenzied shows in Miami all year. The group will bring with it one of the strongest and headiest catalogs of songs in all of punk, and this rare, intimate show isn’t one to miss for fans of the genre. 8 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Tyler the Creator. Photo by Karli Evans

Tyler, the Creator

Hot on the heels of his colossal headlining set at 2019's III Points Festival, Tyler, the Creator is returning to Miami with a new persona. Igor, released this May, wasn’t just Tyler’s most fully realized album yet, or his first number one album. It was also an introduction to Tyler's alter ego and it ushered in a new phase of the former Odd Future leader’s career that continues his transition into artistic maturity. Tyler is headlining the American Airlines Arena with support from Jaden Smith and GoldLink, in what will surely be one of the 2019’s “you had to be there” shows. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.50 to $55.50 via ticketmaster.com.