The Best Super Bowl LIV Parties Happening in Miami and South Florida

It has been about ten years since Miami was the site of the Super Bowl, which might not sound like a lot to cities that have never been awarded the big game. But when you’ve hosted the Super Bowl as often as Miami has, a decade feels like way too long. It’s not that we’re home to rabid and obsessive football fans who would give their left thumbs to attend a Super Bowl in their backyard; this is Miami we’re talking about. More than enything else, the excitement comes down to the over-the-top parties that accompany the annual sporting event.
Fortunately, the wait is almost over. The good news is that Super Bowl LIV is coming to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, which means Super Bowl week and its star-studded events are around the corner. The bad news? Most of the parties are on the expensive side.
Don't say we didn't warn you: Here's a list of the best parties taking place around Super Bowl LIV.
SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series at Fillmore Miami Beach
The Chainsmokers are helping to usher in the unofficial start of the Super Bowl parties with a free (yes, free) hump day concert at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Lizzo — who will be coming off the Grammy Awards, where she leads all nominees with eight nods — is taking over that same venue the following night with her owngratis
show. What's the catch? There is none, but you do need to pre-register online for each show, and you'll likely need to get to the venue early for these first-come, first-serve concerts.
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena
The mixed response to Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime performance won’t keep the “Moves Like Jagger” band from returning to Super Bowl week. Adam Levine and co. will close out this second annual music fest on Saturday, February 1 with Dan + Shay. Also scheduled to take the stage: DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Meek Mill and Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, January 30 and Guns N’ Roses with special guest Snoop Dogg on Friday, January 31.8 p.m. Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; superbowlmusicfest.com. Tickets are $50 to $1,000 via ticketmaster.com.
Vewtopia at Marlins Park
Cardi B says she turned down an invite to perform during last season's Super Bowl halftime show because the NFL did Colin Kaepernick dirty, but she clearly has no problem performing at Super Bowl parties. And that's good news for her fans, who can catch the Bronx rapper headlining the inaugural two-night Vewtopia Music Festival next week. She’ll share the stage with Migos (which includes her husband Offset), Chris Brown, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign among others.6 p.m. Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; vewtopia.com. Tickets are $99 to $995 via mlb.com and include both nights.
Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar at Meridian
Pepsi is calling on an old friend to headline its Super Bowl party. Harry Styles — who you might recall previously appeared in a cheesy 2012 Pepsi ad where he and his One Direction bandmates argued with Drew Brees over the last Pepsi can — will take the stage on behalf of the soft drink corporation at the custom-built Meridian. DJ-producer Mark Ronson is also scheduled to perform at this "alternate reality" with an "out-of-this world build out."8:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Meridian at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; Tickets are $250 via ticketmaster.com.
Shaq’s Fun House at Mana Wynwood
This music fest/carnival might as well be sponsored by the fountain of youth, because its lineup is full of artists who are still going strong in their 40s and 50s. In addition to NBA superstar-turned-DJ Shaquille O’Neal, the lineup boasts Diddy and Tiesto, both 50, and Pitbull and Diplo, who aren’t exactly spring chickens either. The youngest artists set to perform are Carnage and, appropriately enough, DaBaby.9 p.m. Friday, January 31 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, shaqsfunhouse.com. Tickets are $199 to $1,199.99 via tixr.com.
The Road to F9
Rather than drop its highly-anticipated movie trailer during the Super Bowl broadcast as is the norm, theFast & Furious
franchise will put on its own star-studded Super Bowl concert in Miami this time around and premiere the trailer for the ninth entry in its main series there. Long-time cast member Ludacris is scheduled to perform along with his new co-stars Cardi B and Ozuna. Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth — who collaborated on the sentimentalFurious 7
hit "See You Again" — are also expected to take the stage.Friday, January 31 at an undisclosed location. Enter to win tickets at fastandfurious.com/theroadtof9.
Bootsy on the Water Miami Takeover 2020 at Virginia Key
This is your chance to catch the artist with the most popular album of 2019 outside of an arena setting. Post Malone — whoseHollywood's Bleeding
earned 3.001 million equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data — will headline this pop-up produced by L.A. nightclub Bootsy Bellows. Because this is Miami we're talking about, the party is offering an excessive $150,000 package for you one percenters out there that'll include eight hours on a private yacht and onstage seating for up to 80 people.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, January 31 at 4200 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; bootsysb.com. Tickets start at $500.
Delano Live presented by Tidal at Delano Beach Club
Lil Wayne is a Super Bowl week staple. The rapper and sports junkie has regularly performed at countless Super Bowl week parties throughout the years. And with the big game taking place in Weezy’s own backyard this year, it's looking as though Super Bowl LIV won't be any different. You can watch him perform at the Delano Beach Club, which is offering daybeds and cabanas for the show, in addition to general admission.8 p.m. Friday, January 31 at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305—672-2000; sbe.com. Tickets are $75 via tixr.com.
Rosenhaus Sports “Welcome to Miami” Kickoff Party at Wynwood Factory
Miami-based NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus is rolling out the welcome mat for those partaking in Super Bowl week. 50 Cent and DJ Clue have both been booked for the occasion. And since Rosenhaus has repped some, um, colorful characters in his day — including Rob Gronkowski, Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens, Antonio Brown, Warren Sapp and Johnny Manziel — count on an interesting guest list as well.9 p.m. Friday, January 31 at Wynwood Factory, 55 Northeast 24th St., Miami; viceglobalent.com. Tickets are $100 to $200 via eventbrite.com.
AT&T TV’s Super Saturday Night at Meridian
Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl make strange bedfellows, but there’s no denying the unlikely combination has made magic together. As it happens, they're not done yet. Mother Monster — who memorably performed both the Super Bowl national anthem and halftime show — will once again partake in Super Bowl festivities, only this time in an unofficial capacity as the headliner at AT&T’s 10th annual event. 8:30 p.m.Saturday, February 1, at Meridian at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; att.com/supersaturdaynight. Tickets are $375 via ticketmaster.com.
Maxim Havana Nights in Virginia Key
As a nod to Miami’s Cuban culture, the lad magazine’s party will feature a Havana-theme meant to make guests feel like they’re living it up in Cuba’s capital. Of course, some will be living it up more than others, as the party gives you the option of booking a yacht or helicopter to take you to the pricey party. The whole thing is going down in a 40,000-square-foot waterfront tent (the same as the Bootsy on the Water party) and is set to include performances by The Chainsmokers, Lost Kings and Rick Ross.10 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at 4200 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; maximsb2020.com. Tickets start at $750.
Sports Illustrated's The Party at Fontainebleau
If you missed Marshmello's performance at LIV nightclub on New Year's Eve, don't worry: the masked DJ will be returning to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel to spin at Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl bash. And this time around he'll be joined by the Black Eyed Peas and their multi-decade catalog of hits. The Peas and Marshmello will also be joined by DaBaby, who's set to be a busy, busy man next week. Count on plenty of athlete and SI swimsuit model sightings at this oceanfront hotel.9:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sportsillustratedtheparty.com. Tickets start at $500 via tixr.com.
Gronk Beach at North Beach Bandshell
What’s the Super Bowl without the super bro? Retired Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is hosting his first-ever Super Bowl party after having spent three of the last five years playing in the big game. The day time Miami Beach bash will include special performances by Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross and Flo Rida, in addition to an open bar and, of course, Gronk’s famously fratty hijinks.1 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; gronkbeach.com. Tickets are $149.99 to $999.99.
The Night Before at BB&T Center
Don't worry, country music fans. Super Bowl week has something for you too. Country rockers Zac Brown Band — best known for their song "Chicken Fried" — are set to perform at radio.com's fifth annual Super Bowl event.8 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; radio.com; Tickets are $34.75 to $340 via ticketmaster.com.
