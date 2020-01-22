The Best Super Bowl LIV Parties Happening in Miami and South Florida

It has been about ten years since Miami was the site of the Super Bowl, which might not sound like a lot to cities that have never been awarded the big game. But when you’ve hosted the Super Bowl as often as Miami has, a decade feels like way too long. It’s not that we’re home to rabid and obsessive football fans who would give their left thumbs to attend a Super Bowl in their backyard; this is Miami we’re talking about. More than enything else, the excitement comes down to the over-the-top parties that accompany the annual sporting event.

Fortunately, the wait is almost over. The good news is that Super Bowl LIV is coming to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, which means Super Bowl week and its star-studded events are around the corner. The bad news? Most of the parties are on the expensive side.

Don't say we didn't warn you: Here's a list of the best parties taking place around Super Bowl LIV.

EXPAND Lizzo Photo by FujifilmGirl

SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series at Fillmore Miami Beach



The Chainsmokers are helping to usher in the unofficial start of the Super Bowl parties with a free (yes, free) hump day concert at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Lizzo — who will be coming off the Grammy Awards, where she leads all nominees with eight nods — is taking over that same venue the following night with her own

show. What's the catch? There is none, but you do need to pre-register online for each show, and you'll likely need to get to the venue early for these first-come, first-serve concerts.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena



The mixed response to Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime performance won’t keep the “Moves Like Jagger” band from returning to Super Bowl week. Adam Levine and co. will close out this second annual music fest on Saturday, February 1 with Dan + Shay. Also scheduled to take the stage: DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Meek Mill and Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, January 30 and Guns N’ Roses with special guest Snoop Dogg on Friday, January 31.

Cardi B Photo by Jora Frantzis

Vewtopia at Marlins Park



Cardi B says she turned down an invite to perform during last season's Super Bowl halftime show because the NFL did Colin Kaepernick dirty, but she clearly has no problem performing at Super Bowl parties. And that's good news for her fans, who can catch the Bronx rapper headlining the inaugural two-night Vewtopia Music Festival next week. She’ll share the stage with Migos (which includes her husband Offset), Chris Brown, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign among others.

Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar at Meridian



Pepsi is calling on an old friend to headline its Super Bowl party. Harry Styles — who you might recall previously appeared in a cheesy 2012 Pepsi ad where he and his One Direction bandmates argued with Drew Brees over the last Pepsi can — will take the stage on behalf of the soft drink corporation at the custom-built Meridian. DJ-producer Mark Ronson is also scheduled to perform at this "alternate reality" with an "out-of-this world build out."

EXPAND Shaquille O'Neal Photo by Alive Coverage

Shaq’s Fun House at Mana Wynwood



This music fest/carnival might as well be sponsored by the fountain of youth, because its lineup is full of artists who are still going strong in their 40s and 50s. In addition to NBA superstar-turned-DJ Shaquille O’Neal, the lineup boasts Diddy and Tiesto, both 50, and Pitbull and Diplo, who aren’t exactly spring chickens either. The youngest artists set to perform are Carnage and, appropriately enough, DaBaby.

Ozuna Photo by Gmartnx

The Road to F9



Rather than drop its highly-anticipated movie trailer during the Super Bowl broadcast as is the norm, the

franchise will put on its own star-studded Super Bowl concert in Miami this time around and premiere the trailer for the ninth entry in its main series there. Long-time cast member Ludacris is scheduled to perform along with his new co-stars Cardi B and Ozuna. Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth — who collaborated on the sentimental

hit "See You Again" — are also expected to take the stage.

Bootsy on the Water Miami Takeover 2020 at Virginia Key



This is your chance to catch the artist with the most popular album of 2019 outside of an arena setting. Post Malone — whose

earned 3.001 million equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data — will headline this pop-up produced by L.A. nightclub Bootsy Bellows. Because this is Miami we're talking about, the party is offering an excessive $150,000 package for you one percenters out there that'll include eight hours on a private yacht and onstage seating for up to 80 people.

Delano Live presented by Tidal at Delano Beach Club



Lil Wayne is a Super Bowl week staple. The rapper and sports junkie has regularly performed at countless Super Bowl week parties throughout the years. And with the big game taking place in Weezy’s own backyard this year, it's looking as though Super Bowl LIV won't be any different. You can watch him perform at the Delano Beach Club, which is offering daybeds and cabanas for the show, in addition to general admission.

50 Cent Photo by Alex Const / Flickr

Rosenhaus Sports “Welcome to Miami” Kickoff Party at Wynwood Factory



Miami-based NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus is rolling out the welcome mat for those partaking in Super Bowl week. 50 Cent and DJ Clue have both been booked for the occasion. And since Rosenhaus has repped some, um, colorful characters in his day — including Rob Gronkowski, Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens, Antonio Brown, Warren Sapp and Johnny Manziel — count on an interesting guest list as well.

Lady Gaga Photo by Christopher Polk / Getty Images

AT&T TV’s Super Saturday Night at Meridian



Lady Gaga and the Super Bowl make strange bedfellows, but there’s no denying the unlikely combination has made magic together. As it happens, they're not done yet. Mother Monster — who memorably performed both the Super Bowl national anthem and halftime show — will once again partake in Super Bowl festivities, only this time in an unofficial capacity as the headliner at AT&T’s 10th annual event. 8:30 p.m.

The Chainsmokers Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Maxim Havana Nights in Virginia Key



As a nod to Miami’s Cuban culture, the lad magazine’s party will feature a Havana-theme meant to make guests feel like they’re living it up in Cuba’s capital. Of course, some will be living it up more than others, as the party gives you the option of booking a yacht or helicopter to take you to the pricey party. The whole thing is going down in a 40,000-square-foot waterfront tent (the same as the Bootsy on the Water party) and is set to include performances by The Chainsmokers, Lost Kings and Rick Ross.

Sports Illustrated's The Party at Fontainebleau



If you missed Marshmello's performance at LIV nightclub on New Year's Eve, don't worry: the masked DJ will be returning to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel to spin at Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl bash. And this time around he'll be joined by the Black Eyed Peas and their multi-decade catalog of hits. The Peas and Marshmello will also be joined by DaBaby, who's set to be a busy, busy man next week. Count on plenty of athlete and SI swimsuit model sightings at this oceanfront hotel.

Gronk-tastic! Photo courtesy of Medium Rare

Gronk Beach at North Beach Bandshell



What’s the Super Bowl without the super bro? Retired Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is hosting his first-ever Super Bowl party after having spent three of the last five years playing in the big game. The day time Miami Beach bash will include special performances by Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross and Flo Rida, in addition to an open bar and, of course, Gronk’s famously fratty hijinks.

Zac Brown Band Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

The Night Before at BB&T Center



Don't worry, country music fans. Super Bowl week has something for you too. Country rockers Zac Brown Band — best known for their song "Chicken Fried" — are set to perform at radio.com's fifth annual Super Bowl event.