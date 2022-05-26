The Ten Best Memorial Day Weekend Parties in Miami

Manuel Turizo at LIV

Three-day weekend alert!Yes, Monday is Memorial Day — but you wouldn't know that by looking at Miami. While the day honors those who've died serving in the armed forces, Miami — along with much of the U.S. — takes it as one big excuse to party.Which is to say that if you're looking for more of the more...bacchanalian aspects of the weekend, South Florida has you covered. This weekend, your options include big-name DJs spinning poolside, an air-and-sea show, and an around-the-world adventure.For those looking to jumpstart the weekend earlier, the Fontainebleau's nightclub kicks its MDW shows on Thursday with Colombian reggaetonero Manuel Turizo. In addition to his 2016 breakthrough, "Una Lady Como Tú," count on hearing cuts from his latest album, 2021's. Throughout the weekend, LIV hosts 21Savage (Friday), Lost Kings (Saturday), and DJ Khaled (Sunday).Skip the customs lines at Miami International Airport and hit the Wharf instead. The outdoor party venue tucked alongside the Miami River hosts its "Wharf Around the World Party" all weekend long. Upon arrival, guests receive a passport and can enjoy drink specials and entertainment from countries like Italy, Spain, Scotland, and France. For every purchase, you'll receive a stamp from each country, and if you manage to make the entire trek, you'll be rewarded with a commemorative T-shirt.Maybe you aren't looking to rage all weekend and want some calming indie rock instead? On Friday, Bright Eyes stops at the Fillmore Miami Beach to deliver all the feels. The Nebraska-bred band — known for cuts like "Lua," "Take It Easy (Love Nothing)," and "Singularity" — has some new music, too, in the form of 2020'sFree and family-friendly, the City of Fort Lauderdale's Great American Beach Party is always a guaranteed good vibe. While the bulk of the action centers on Las Olas Oceanside Park, much of the fiesta visibly spills onto the beach. Highlights include classic car and art shows, a sand-sculpting contest, water slides on the beach, a kid's zone, and live tunes. On the tunes front, classic horn outfit Brass Evolution takes the stage starting at 4 p.m.DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki makes his way to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday with a day gig at Daer Dayclub. If "Boneless," "Just Hold On," or "Waste It On Me" don't get your ass moving, well, then that's on you. But don't go home just yet. Later that night, French producer DJ Snake takes over the decks at Daer Nightclub.The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is back for another year of high-flying fun, with action soaring over Miami Beach Saturday and Sunday. Among your options for taking it all in is the Gabriel South Beach, which is hosting a free party on its hidden rooftop. Guests will enjoy patriotic décor, DJ tunes, and panoramic vistas of the planes soaring by. There will be beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase when you get thirsty.Perhaps you've heard the anthem-meets-club jam "Love Brand New" on radio waves near and far lately? That would be the Canadian electronic duo of Bob Moses behind it. Bob Moses has been gracing us with techno-infused goodness for a decade, and amid this big milestone, the duo will spin at Club Space Sunday night. (Youhave Monday off, so, yay.)Sixteen years in, the Best of the Best continues to live up to its name. Spanning ten hours and showcasing the best in Caribbean music, this is a total Miami cultural lovefest, from the Biscayne Bay views to the world-class acts gracing the fest's big stage. Headliners for the 2022 event include a trio of Jamaicans, including reggae legend Beres Hammond, singer and "Ghetto Story" artist Cham, and dancehall extraordinaire Mr. Vegas.After you celebrate the Caribbean on Sunday at the Best of the Best Music Fest, hit North Beach Bandshell on Monday to showcase your Brazilian love. The Miamibloco Brazilian Social promises a street samba vibe. If you've ever wanted to experience the magic of Rio de Janeiro's carnival, this is your opportunity to do so in the 305. During this four-hour colorful journey, headlining artists include jazz staple Munir Hossn, electro-funk outfit Afrobeta, and funkmaster Alejandro Elizondo.Perhaps you've seen him on, the British spin-off of. Or maybe you've jammed to his global hit "Head & Heart" repeatedly. Regardless, you can catch English producer Joel Corry at SLS Brickell's pool on Monday afternoon. Opening for Corry are Amal Nemer and Not So Human.