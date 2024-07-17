Southwest Rolls Out Flights to MIA and FLL for Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Southwest Airlines is rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift fans traveling to South Florida for her Eras Tour, with special flights to accommodate the rush of Swifties. Swift will light up Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens October 19-20.
To ensure fans don't miss out, Southwest will launch new flights from Nashville to Miami and from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on October 17, with return flights set for October 20.
"Southwest is excited to welcome Swifties and looks forward to celebrating with them as they hit the road to see one of the most successful female artists of all time," Southwest announced in a press release.
That's not all. Southwest is also ramping up flights to New Orleans for Swift's shows at the Caesars Superdome October 25-27. In total, the airline is adding more than ten flights to accommodate fans of the "Shake It Off" singer.
The fact that Southwest is adding flights to accommodate fans traveling to South Florida speaks volumes of Swift's impact. In 2023, the U.S. Travel Association concluded that Swifties had spent, on average, $1,300 on travel, hotel stays, food, and merchandise at each of the 20 stops of the first leg of the Eras Tour across the U.S. This spending is on par with the Super Bowl but on a broader scale. It also cited a Question Pro study, which calculated that Swifites had spent $5 billion in total during the first leg.
Southwest isn't the only transport service doing something special for Swift's South Florida stop. Last week, Brightline announced it would be Swift-inspired sing-along rides from its Orlando to Aventura stations, with a shuttle from the Aventura station to the stadium.