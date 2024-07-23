Iván Cornejo Invokes Nostalgia With His New Album, Mirada

Your twenties signal the awkward transition into early adulthood. Imbued with newfound independence, you have a ton of milestones and experiences to look forward to at this stage of life.
Having just turned 20 last month, Iván Cornejo wanted to tap into that period for his third album, Mirada.
Since breaking through with his 2021 debut album, Alma Vacía, the Mexican-American singer-songwriter has connected with listeners with his tales of young heartbreak. Inspired by bands like the Arctic Monkeys and Cigarettes After Sex, Cornejo combines alternative-rock chord progressions with lyrics that feel like a gloomy sunset on Mirada.
"Certain songs inspire me, and I feel and hear the influence in some of my songs," Cornejo tells New Times. "For example, in 'Another Love' by Tom Odell, there's a bit of influence on 'Atención' from his song. It's little things like that where I kind of hear, but yeah, overall, Mirada is just inspired by nostalgia."
Nostalgia is an interesting topic to explore at a young age, but Cornejo has lived quite a life. Discovered in his teens on TikTok and YouTube, he was crafting sad sierreño music right as the movement began to take off, thanks to fellow regional Mexican artists such as Eslabon Armado and DannyLux.
On Mirada, Cornejo sought to put listeners into a reflective mindset. "I think about Un Verano Sin Ti and those albums that just take you back to a certain time," he explains. "Every time I hear that album, I get flashbacks, and I just go back into that one summer night."
The new album starts swinging with "Sale Para Ser Feliz," a classic sierreño that quickly sets the somber atmosphere Cornejo intended to create as the tambourine claps mesh with guitar and bass.
"The process sometimes starts with me grabbing the guitar and messing with melodies," he says of his songwriting process. "I like being in my room and recording a bunch of melodies until I feel one. It's usually one that makes sense and has some kind of emotion that I like. And then from there, I go like, Okay, what lyrics match the vibe?"
It's his focus on feelings and vibes that has kept Cornejo at the forefront of an evolving Latin music scene thats to his melancholic take on regional Mexican music. While fans ponder if his sound will continue to morph as he matures, Cornejo says that for now, at least, writing in English poses a challenge as it changes the rhythm of the words.
Still, Cornejo has contemplated leaning further into alternative rock. "There was a song I was working on that didn't make the album. I just felt like it was too soon; It was too out of leftfield," he adds. "But for sure, I've been working on some stuff that feels very alternative, Sonically different, but still Ivan."
Don't expect Cornejo to start having a more positive outlook in his songs any time soon, though. "I tend to struggle more with making happier songs. I don't know why; I'm not going through anything crazy right now," he explains. "It's just that the Spanish language has a more emotional tone, and I haven't figured out how to convey those positive emotions in Spanish."
No matter the mood, Cornejo has proven he has the talent to back it up. Throughout his very short career, he's worked with some of the industry's heavy hitters, including Eslabon Armado and Becky G. He also recently collaborated with Peso Pluma on the track "Reloj" off Pluma's latest album Exodus.
"His work ethic is insane, and I think his creative process is really cool," Cornejo says of Pluma. "I admire his work a lot, and working with him was a cool experience because I got to see his perspective on music and his influences."
Beyond music, Cornejo also released the short film ¡Suerte! as part of Apple's #ShotOniPhone campaign. In the movie, Cornejo plays a fictional version of himself facing a bit of writer's block until he comes across real-life versions of lotería characters. It also features appearances from regional Mexican singer Edén Muñoz and María Zardoya from the Marías.
"We were just looking for artists who fit the roles like la rana, and we needed this Mexican little frog that had the música mexicana in him. And who better to ask than Edén Muñoz?" Cornejo says.
Does this also mean there is a collaboration with the Marías in the works? Cornejo is certainly not opposed to the idea. "I feel like I and Maria have this connection," he adds. "There's something so special about her music that I love, and I admire artists who just do what she does."
Next month, Cornejo will embark on the Mirada Tour, stopping at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Saturday, August 17.
"I'm looking forward to the Miami shows for sure," he says. "I like the overall environment. Even if the show is going to be in August, I know it's going to be hot."
Ivan Cornejo. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $44.99 to $230 via ticketmaster.com.