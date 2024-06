Iván Cornejo Stops at Hard Rock Live This Summer

At the ripe age of 20 years old, Mexican-American singer-songwriter Iván Cornejo has taken theworld by storm, having played the stages of Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and co-headlining Chicago's Sueños music festival alongside acts like Maluma and Rauw Alejandro.Now, the Californian native is set to play Hard Rock Live on Saturday, August 17, as part of his Mirada Tour. Named after his upcoming third album, set for release on July 18, the U.S. portion of the tour will begin in Estero, Florida, before taking him through 25 other cities, including Nashville, Boston, and San Antonio.This all comes after the electric year Cornejo has had, including selling out the Houston Rodeo with a record-breaking attendance of 72,000, surpassing an achievement previously held by the Queen of Tejano Music herself, Selena.Bringing a more somber, crooner approach to, Cornejo got his break posting songs inspired by the heartbreak that he experienced in middle school on TikTok. (One can only imagine what adult heartbreak will do for him creatively.) Since his viral success, he has made quite a shockwave in the same music scene that includes Peso Pluma, Junior H, DannyLux, and Eslabon Armado.In such a short time, he’s been able to bring his honest lyricism and alternative approach to the forefront of the scene and has collaborated with artists like Eslabon, Jasiel Nunez, and Becky G in the process.Having garnered a combined 1.6 billion streams, his recent singles, "Mirada," "Baby Please," and "Donde Estas," show that there is plenty of hype for the upcoming album. As Cornejo continues to mature musically and personally, his music only seems to get better. With past shows being something as simple as just him and his guitar, it’s Cornejo's music that tends to bring massive audiences to his performances.Tickets for the Mirada Tour go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. A venue presale will be held on Thursday, June 20, at noon through the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook X , and Instagram accounts.Here is the full run of dates for the Mirada Tour:Saturday, July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerfestSaturday July 13 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’été de QuébecThursday, August 15 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaFriday, August 16 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling CenterSaturday, August 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoFriday, August 23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend AmphitheaterSaturday, August 24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion AmphitheatreSunday, August 25 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois AmphitheaterThursday, August 29 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit UnionFriday, August 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat AmphitheatreSaturday, August 31 – Fairfax, VA – Eagle Bank ArenaThursday, September 5 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!Friday, September 6 – Reading, PA – Santander ArenaSaturday, September 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterSunday, September 8 – Boston, MA – Leaders Bank PavilionFriday, September 13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre – MidlandSaturday, September 14 – Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit ArenaSunday, September 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The ArmoryThursday, September 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AmpFriday, September 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies ArenaSaturday, September 21 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank CenterWednesday, September 25 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank ArenaFriday, September 27 – Odessa, TX – Ector County ColiseumSaturday, September 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank CenterFriday, October 4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford AmphitheatreSunday, October 6 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson ArenaSaturday, October 12 – Anaheim, CA – Honda CenterSunday, October 13 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure ArenaSaturday, October 19 – Tijuana, BC – Tecate Peninsula Festival