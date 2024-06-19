Iván Cornejo Stops at Hard Rock Live This Summer

At the ripe age of 20 years old, Mexican-American singer-songwriter Iván Cornejo has taken the música mexicana world by storm, having played the stages of Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and co-headlining Chicago's Sueños music festival alongside acts like Maluma and Rauw Alejandro.
Now, the Californian native is set to play Hard Rock Live on Saturday, August 17, as part of his Mirada Tour. Named after his upcoming third album, set for release on July 18, the U.S. portion of the tour will begin in Estero, Florida, before taking him through 25 other cities, including Nashville, Boston, and San Antonio.
This all comes after the electric year Cornejo has had, including selling out the Houston Rodeo with a record-breaking attendance of 72,000, surpassing an achievement previously held by the Queen of Tejano Music herself, Selena.
Bringing a more somber, crooner approach to música mexicana, Cornejo got his break posting songs inspired by the heartbreak that he experienced in middle school on TikTok. (One can only imagine what adult heartbreak will do for him creatively.) Since his viral success, he has made quite a shockwave in the same music scene that includes Peso Pluma, Junior H, DannyLux, and Eslabon Armado.
In such a short time, he’s been able to bring his honest lyricism and alternative approach to the forefront of the scene and has collaborated with artists like Eslabon, Jasiel Nunez, and Becky G in the process.
Having garnered a combined 1.6 billion streams, his recent singles, "Mirada," "Baby Please," and "Donde Estas," show that there is plenty of hype for the upcoming album. As Cornejo continues to mature musically and personally, his music only seems to get better. With past shows being something as simple as just him and his guitar, it’s Cornejo's music that tends to bring massive audiences to his performances.
Tickets for the Mirada Tour go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. A venue presale will be held on Thursday, June 20, at noon through the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts.
Here is the full run of dates for the Mirada Tour:
Saturday, July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Saturday July 13 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’été de Québec
Thursday, August 15 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Friday, August 16 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Saturday, August 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Friday, August 23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, August 24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 25 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
Thursday, August 29 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union
Friday, August 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 31 – Fairfax, VA – Eagle Bank Arena
Thursday, September 5 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
Friday, September 6 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Saturday, September 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sunday, September 8 – Boston, MA – Leaders Bank Pavilion
Friday, September 13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre – Midland
Saturday, September 14 – Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit Arena
Sunday, September 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Thursday, September 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
Friday, September 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Saturday, September 21 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center
Wednesday, September 25 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena
Friday, September 27 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum
Saturday, September 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Friday, October 4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre
Sunday, October 6 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena
Saturday, October 12 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sunday, October 13 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, October 19 – Tijuana, BC – Tecate Peninsula Festival
Iván Cornejo. 8 p.m Saturday, August 17, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, 21, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.