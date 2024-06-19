 Ivan Cornejo Miami Concert Announced For Mirada Tour | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Iván Cornejo Stops at Hard Rock Live This Summer

Mexican-American singer-songwriter Iván Cornejo is set to play Hard Rock Live on August 17 as part of his Mirada Tour.
June 19, 2024
Iván Cornejo will embark on his Mirada Tour, stopping at Hard Rock Live on Saturday, August 17.
Iván Cornejo will embark on his Mirada Tour, stopping at Hard Rock Live on Saturday, August 17. Photo by Edgar Daniel
Share this:
At the ripe age of 20 years old, Mexican-American singer-songwriter Iván Cornejo has taken the música mexicana world by storm, having played the stages of Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and co-headlining Chicago's Sueños music festival alongside acts like Maluma and Rauw Alejandro.

Now, the Californian native is set to play Hard Rock Live on Saturday, August 17, as part of his Mirada Tour. Named after his upcoming third album, set for release on July 18, the U.S. portion of the tour will begin in Estero, Florida, before taking him through 25 other cities, including Nashville, Boston, and San Antonio.

This all comes after the electric year Cornejo has had, including selling out the Houston Rodeo with a record-breaking attendance of 72,000, surpassing an achievement previously held by the Queen of Tejano Music herself, Selena.

Bringing a more somber, crooner approach to música mexicana, Cornejo got his break posting songs inspired by the heartbreak that he experienced in middle school on TikTok. (One can only imagine what adult heartbreak will do for him creatively.) Since his viral success, he has made quite a shockwave in the same music scene that includes Peso Pluma, Junior H, DannyLux, and Eslabon Armado.

In such a short time, he’s been able to bring his honest lyricism and alternative approach to the forefront of the scene and has collaborated with artists like Eslabon, Jasiel Nunez, and Becky G in the process.
Having garnered a combined 1.6 billion streams, his recent singles, "Mirada," "Baby Please," and "Donde Estas," show that there is plenty of hype for the upcoming album. As Cornejo continues to mature musically and personally, his music only seems to get better. With past shows being something as simple as just him and his guitar, it’s Cornejo's music that tends to bring massive audiences to his performances.

Tickets for the Mirada Tour go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. A venue presale will be held on Thursday, June 20, at noon through the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts.

Here is the full run of dates for the Mirada Tour:

Saturday, July 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Saturday July 13 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’été de Québec
Thursday, August 15 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Friday, August 16 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Saturday, August 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Friday, August 23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Saturday, August 24 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 25 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
Thursday, August 29 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union
Friday, August 30 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 31 – Fairfax, VA – Eagle Bank Arena
Thursday, September 5 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
Friday, September 6 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Saturday, September 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sunday, September 8 – Boston, MA – Leaders Bank Pavilion
Friday, September 13 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre – Midland
Saturday, September 14 – Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit Arena
Sunday, September 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Thursday, September 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
Friday, September 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Saturday, September 21 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center
Wednesday, September 25 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena
Friday, September 27 – Odessa, TX – Ector County Coliseum
Saturday, September 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Friday, October 4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre
Sunday, October 6 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena
Saturday, October 12 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sunday, October 13 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, October 19 – Tijuana, BC – Tecate Peninsula Festival

Iván Cornejo. 8 p.m Saturday, August 17, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, 21, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
Contact: Osvaldo Espino
On C,XOXO, Camila Cabello Finds Love for Her Hometown

Touring Artists

On C,XOXO, Camila Cabello Finds Love for Her Hometown

By Jose D. Duran
Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

EDM + Dance Music

Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

By Isabel Rivera
Justin Timberlake Put on an Impressive Tech Spectacle in Miami

Concert Reviews

Justin Timberlake Put on an Impressive Tech Spectacle in Miami

By Celia Almeida
On Sayonara, Álvaro Díaz Explores the Many Stages of Heartbreak

Latin Music

On Sayonara, Álvaro Díaz Explores the Many Stages of Heartbreak

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation