Shenseea Is Bringing Shen Yeng Energy to the Fillmore

Grammy-nominated Jamaican artist Shenseea recently kicked off her Never Gets Late Here Tour. It will take her through North America, stopping at cities like New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and, of course, Miami, and will showcase her versatility as a performer.
Ahead of her show at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Tuesday, August 27, New Times spoke to the 27-year-old. Naturally, the conversation started at the beginning: What sparked her interest in pursuing a music career?
"I would say when I was about 6 or 7 — very young, ever since I found out I could sing," she says. "I've been watching a lot of music videos and artists and just listening to music as a whole. I was mostly stuck on BET, MTV, R&B, Black culture music — all types of music. That's when I found out I could sing. As soon as I found that out, it's like something clicked to me — like, I wanted to become an international artist."
Last May, Shenseea released her sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, building on the success of her 2022 debut album, Alpha. The debut record, which included tracks like "Die For You" and "Neva Neva," was the first taste of what was to come. The album's first single, "Hit & Run," featuring Masicka and Di Genius, accumulated two million views on YouTube within 48 hours of its release.
With Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea continues to be unafraid to experiment with genres.
"Don't be afraid to be different, to step out of the box and not limit yourself," she shares. "You can do whatever you want to do. You know, it is one life at the end of the day. You might not know where you're going, but never stop growing."
Shenseea's breakthrough came in 2016 with the track "Loodi," a collaboration with dancehall icon Vybz Kartel. Early on, her sound closely followed the dancehall blueprint; however, she eventually started exploring hip-hop and pop sounds while staying true to her Jamaican roots. Since then, she's followed it up with "Shen Yeng Anthem," "Blessed," featuring Tyga, and the latest chart-topper, "Hit & Run," solidifying her place as a Jamaican powerhouse in her own right.
So far, Shenseea has collaborated with artists like Wizkid, the Chainsmokers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kanye West. She's also worked with producers like Murda Beatz, London on da Track, and Rvssian.
"I just feel like I'm in love with it so much that I've always thought about collabing with people all across the world who make different types of music," she shares. "Even exposure for both artists; it's more about unifying music in a sense. I love to collaborate with people who bring something different, like Coi Leray, but it's still authentic to them as well. Because I love different types of music, I like to showcase as many sides and genres as I possibly can in an album."
A new genre explored in Never Gets Late Here is perhaps the Latin influences on the track "Red Flag," featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.
"Everyone who is on my project, I know them; I have a real relationship with them," Shenseea says of her collaborators. "It's more sticking to the roots for both of us and just finding out and building the best relationships. Anitta, to me, brings the Latin flair, and I know her, so it's almost like it's a no-brainer. She's a very great artist. I watch her perform, so I have a lot of respect for her."
In addition to her talents as a singer and dancer, Shenseea has also proven she can freestyle over a beat. Her video for "Bad Habit/Don't Rush Freestyle (Raw Cut)" has amassed 20 million views on YouTube, and her ability to deliver captivating bars was recently highlighted again with her "Yawdie Freestyle" to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."
If you still doubt Shenseea's global reach, Prince Harry gave her a shoutout in his memoir, Spare. "In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot," the British royal wrote.
In response, Shenseea jokingly tweeted, "I know "Rebel" is his song! That intro is it."
Following appearances at E11even, Afro Nation, and Sumfest Mizik, Shenseea will mark the singer's first headlining concert in Miami. When asked if there's anything special in store for the show, Shenseea chuckles and says, "You have to be there to know. Yeah, I can't give it away. You just got to wait and see."
Jamaica's biggest export continues to be its culture, particularly its music. Shenseea is happy to play a role in sharing it with the world.
"Our music, our culture, and our food; I'm happy that people out there are feeling this way because it's a part of pushing the culture even further and allowing people to come in and enjoy," she says.
Shenseea. With Silent Addy and Projexx. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $45 to $58.50 via livenation.com.