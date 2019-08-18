Khalid Redefined What It Meant to Be a Free Spirit at His Last U.S. Tour Stop in Miami

His R&B heavily influences pop culture, and his singles “Better,” “Talk,” and “Location” are often found on favorite playlists. But what makes Khalid special? His vocal range isn’t the widest, he doesn’t ooze talent on the dance floor, and he isn't the hottest guy on earth. But compelling storytelling and empathetic lyricism allow him to speak for youth. At the last stop of the North American leg of the Free Spirit Tour, Khalid promised to make the memories last forever.

Thousands poured into American Airlines Arena to live in the moment to Khalid’s music. While almost every seat in the risers was filled, the floor level was left wide open for him to feel connected to his fanbase. His stage was composed of two giant screens that folded open, optimizing the visual experience. Once the lights shut off, the crowd began to roar as the screens depicted a journey through the desert, signifying the start of exactly what Miami teens were awaiting.

Khalid opened the show with “Free Spirit,” the title track from his second studio album. Wearing a black Elmo T-shirt and a baseball cap turned backward, he welcomed his fans with a smile. Accompanied by dancers, he paced the stage through "8Teen" and "Hundred," allowing the crowd to sing along beautifully. “What’s good, Miami?” Khalid echoed into the mic. The crowd matched his energy. “This is the last stop on the U.S. show and…” Khalid said before being interrupted by a fan on the floor shouting about a birthday. “Oh, who’s birthday is it?” he asked. It was the entire arena’s birthday, clearly, as they shouted at him for attention. “Y'all motherfuckers are lying. It’s all of y'all's birthday?” The crowd lied back with screams, but it was enough to prompt him to sing a short Happy Birthday to whomever may have been telling the truth.

“Alright so, I’m going to sing this new song for yall. It’s unreleased and I actually haven’t sung it in a while, so here it goes,” said Khalid. The song carried a slow rhythm that caused the entire crowd to sway side to side as Khalid sang his heart out to the audience. Since they didn't know the words, the best they could do was to wave cellphone lights in the air as Khalid sung a seemingly sad song. “During the meet and greet, I promised a few people I’d sing a few tracks… Is that okay?” he asked the crowd. No one objected. He ran through a handful of songs including "Keep Me," "Heaven," and "Shot Down," during which he forgot the majority of the lyrics.

From there, the pop star ran through a few favorites from Free Spirit: "Saved" and "Bad Luck." Since the album's release this past April, his fans have had enough time to learn the lyrics and sing along. “This is one of my favorite tracks from Free Spirit,” said Khalid over the mic as he wiped sweat from his forehead and took a sip of water. “It’s called 'Bluffin.'” “Excuse me, this is my song,” said a fan as she nearly dislocated her shoulder to whip her phone out to capture the moment on video.

Khalid took the remainder of the show to bounce around between his projects, testing his fans' knowledge of his discography. Fan favorite “Vertigo” called the crowd to harmonize with his runs while “Better” allowed the crowd to dance along as his dancers dominated their choreography on stage. “This song truly changed my life at 17,” said Khalid softly over the mic. His dancers, wearing bright pink tracksuits while the stage screens turned a bright blue, scattered as Khalid started “Location.” The dancers freestyled around Khalid as he sang the only song everyone in the crowd knew.

The crowd knew exactly what makes Khalid special, and he didn’t need a high-budget tour or extravagant props to make an impression. For him, performing is about having fun while conveying a message. Being a free spirit to him means being "your true self," he reassured everyone. As he closed the show with "Saturday Nights" — on a Saturday night — he reenforced that music that touches the youth is what allows Khalid’s fans to connect; along with having a Free Spirit.