Porter Robinson Announces U.S. Tour with Miami Stop in October

DJ/producer Porter Robinson is one of the most fascinating figures to come out of the EDM bubble of the early 2010s. The 28-year-old's debut EP, Spitfire, was released on Skrillex's record label OWSLA in 2011. The work featured on the record was pretty emblematic of the American-style dubstep (AKA brostep) popular at the time, albeit with some flourishes that softened the genre's harsh edges.

Then, in 2014, Robinson changed directions sonically when he released the much more chilled out Worlds on Astralwerks. It was warmly received by critics and fans, with the single "Lionhearted" leading the charge. He later embarked on the fan-favorite Worlds Tour that brought an immersive experience to the album's musical narrative.

He was riding so high on that success, everyone expected him to release his much-anticipated second album a few years later — but it never materialized. Sure, there were singles, and his very popular Virtual Self project. But behind the scenes, the artist was experiencing crippling anxiety to match the success of Worlds.

"I was just severely depressed and very anxious. I was terrified of the idea of moving out of my parents’ house," Robinson told Billboard's Katie Bain last month.

The release of the five-track, self-titled Virtual Self EP in late 2017 — which took cues from '90s and 2000s rave music and Eurodance — seemed to reinvigorate Robinson's creativity. Seeing him perform the project live was a revelation on how much he had grown as a musician since his Spitfire days. It was obvious that he wasn't looking to retread old ground, even if that meant losing fans along the way. Instead, he made the kind of music that appealed to the synth pop- and anime-obsessed.

The wait for Robinson's proper sophomore album finally ended last month with the release of Nurture, put out by indie rock-focused label Mom + Pop. The album builds on the foundation set by Worlds, with tighter song structures and pop hooks.

During his performance during his Secret Sky virtual music festival last month, audiences got to see Robinson singing live and playing piano in addition to his usual synth and MIDI setup, all set to spectacular visuals.

That was, perhaps, a taste of what fans are in store for now that Robinson has announced his Nurture Live tour. The 30-date tour kicks off September 23 in Eugene, Oregon, before trickling its way down to Florida: first, in Orlando on October 29 at the Orlando Amphitheater, and then onward to the Fillmore Miami Beach on October 30.

Presale for the Nurture Live tour starts on Wednesday, May 12, at 10 a.m. (Register at nurturelive.com for access.) That's followed by an AEG and Spotify presale on Wednesday, May 13, with tickets finally available to the general public on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

Here are the full dates for the Nurture Live tour:



September 23 Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 24 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

September 26 Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

September 29 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

October 1 Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles State Historic Park

October 6 Columbus, OH - Express Live

October 7 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

October 8 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

October 9 Chicago, IL - Navy Pier

October 11 St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District

October 12 Detroit, MI - The Masonic

October 14 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

October 15 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

October 16 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

October 17 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

October 21 Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner

October 22 Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner

October 23 Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner

October 25 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

October 27 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 28 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

October 29 Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

October 30 Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

November 2 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

November 3 Austin, TX - ACL Live

November 5 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 6 Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 9 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

November 12 Phoenix, AZ - Rawhide Event Center

November 13 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena



Porter Robinson. With Jai Wolf. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Presale starts Wednesday, May 12, at 10 a.m., sale to the general public starts Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m.