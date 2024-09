Orange Blossom Classic's Battle of the Bands Steals the Show at Watsco Center

We don’t have to tell you it went down at the #OrangeBlossomClassic Battle of the Bands! 🥁🍊🔥



More Photos From the Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands

The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) returned this Labor Day weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, where the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Eagles clashed with the Alabama State University (ASU) Hornets in the "Battle of the Number Ones." While the Eagles ultimately soared to victory on the field, the real showdown happened at the Watsco Center during the Battle of the Bands.The energy was palpable as NCCU's Sound Machine Marching Band and ASU's Mighty Marching Hornets were the main events in a musical back-to-back performance that had the crowd on their feet. Some may have felt the absence of Florida A&M University (FAMU), but the bands brought the heat, ensuring the spirit of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) culture was alive and thriving."The importance of the Battle of the Bands is to basically highlight HBCU culture," explains Kendra Bulluck-Major, the executive director of the OBC. "You know, the bands for HBCUs are just as big as the football game itself." Her words rang true as the audience was treated to a spectacle as fierce as any gridiron matchup.But it wasn't just about the college bands flexing their musical muscles. South Florida's high school bands came to impress, turning the Battle of the Bands into a platform for showcasing the next generation of talent. Fort Lauderdale High School's Thee Sound of the South, Everglades High School's Gator Band, and several other local bands delivered performances that had the crowd roaring with approval."We like to have the Battle of the Bands as an effort to really, number one, showcase the college bands so they can showcase themselves to the high school bands for the purpose of recruitment," Bulluck-Major adds, emphasizing the event's dual role. "And at the same time, allow the high school bands to determine where they want to go and how they want to spend their next four years of vocation."The Battle of the Bands wasn't just a prelude to the big game. It was a headliner in its own right. The intensity, creativity, and sheer talent on display made it clear that this event is about more than football — it's a celebration of the cultural vibrancy that HBCUs bring to the table.While FAMU, the largest HBCU in Florida, has historically been a cornerstone of the OBC, its absence this year didn't dampen the festivities. Established in 1933, the Classic has long been a showcase of Black excellence and HBCU legacy. Although FAMU withdrew from this year's event, Miami-Dade County Commissioner and OBC chairman Oliver Gilbert III reminded everyone that the Classic is about more than just one school."Respectfully, I would like to see Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic, but the truth is, the Orange Blossom Classic is bigger than FAMU," Gilbert said during the OBC introductory press conference . "These are wonderful institutions with great alumni. These schools are going to do a great job. We are going to have a great game and a great time."And a great time it was. The 2024 OBC may have missed FAMU's green and orange, but the Battle of the Bands ensured the festivities didn't miss a beat. At the Watsco Center, the music took center stage, and the show went on — loud, proud, and undeniably lit.