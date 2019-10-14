Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 Lineup: Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, and Others

After taking an extended siesta for 2019, Okeechobee Music Festival announced in August it would return March 5 through 8, 2020. Rumors swirled about the influence of the new owner, Insomniac — the group behind festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Electric Forest. This morning, Okeechobee announced its 2020 lineup, and it's clear the event is gunning to be Florida's most eclectic music festival.
Rüfüs Du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons will headline the something-for-everyone extravaganza. Surprisingly, the festival is pretty much split in half when it comes to genre. Thursday and Friday are defined by big EDM acts such as Kaskade, Big Gigantic, Nora En Pure, and Said the Sky, as well as the Bassrush Opening Party, featuring Caspa. Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, are for the indie kids — sort of. Haim, Blood Orange, Glass Animals, Clairo, Lucy Dacus, and other Pitchfork-core acts will hobnob with the likes of Alison Wonderland, San Holo, Yung Bae, and Sublime With Rome.
Arguably the biggest score for the festival is Vampire Weekend. The band played the James L. Knight Center in August, but who would complain about two Vampy Weeks sets in South Florida within a year? In terms of other genres, hip-hop acts are sparse, probably due to competition from Rolling Loud a few months later. But Okeechobee will bring out Gunna Friday, Earthgang Saturday, and Flatbush Zombies and Machine Gun Kelly Sunday. Dance-music aficionados will be excited to hear the Jungle 51 stage will make a return with Maya Jane Coules, Lil Louis, Ellen Allien, and others playing the all-night stage.
If you're worried about having nothing to do between the acts you want to see, the festival promises "extensive programming" in the Chobeewobee Village, offering yoga, pop-up performances, shopping, "life-enhancing" workshops, and all the immersive art installations you could possibly demand. The white-sand Aquachobee Beach stage will also return, and expect 24-hour food options from local vendors, a general store, showers, and "free portalets" (shouldn't they already be free?). Let's hope those perks make things more bearable, but be sure to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and bug spray.
The full lineup is below, in order of poster appearance. Tickets for Okeechobee, including all of the necessary camping options, will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, October 18, at okeechobeefest.com.
Thursday, March 5
- Rüfüs du Sol
- Arizona
- Said the Sky
- Phantoms
- Durante
- Bombargo
- Bassrush Opening Party featuring Caspa
- Ivy Lab
- Yheti
- Huxley Anne
- Supertask
Jungle 51:
- Bas Ibellini
- Clarian
- Derrick May
- Lil Louis
- Shaun Reeves
Friday, March 6
- Bassnectar
- Kaskade
- Gunna
- Big Gigantic
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
- Lotus
- Nora En Pure
- Caamp
- Papadosio
- Crooked Colours
- Boogie T. Rio
- Lolo Zouaï
- Moon Boots
- Soul Clap
- Thriftworks
- Kidnap
- Behrouz
- Los Wálters
- Eazybaked
- G-Space
Jungle 51:
- Colorful Language
- Daiikon
- Kimyon
- Rechulski
- Taylor Shockley
Saturday, March 7
- Vampire Weekend
- Haim
- Tipper
- Sublime With Rome
- Blood Orange
- Bob Moses
- Earthgang
- G Jones
- Yung Bae Presents: The Future of Funk
- Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)
- Mallrat
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- Gus Dapperton
- LSDream
- Y2K
- Verzache
- Young Franco
- Party Pupils
- Levitation Jones
- Mersiv
- ZÍA
- PoWoW! featuring special guest performances TBA
Jungle 51:
- Atomyard
- Julia Govor
- Mary Yuzovskaya
- Mathew Jonson
Sunday, March 8
- Mumford & Sons
- Glass Animals
- Alison Wonderland
- Clairo
- San Holo
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Flatbush Zombies
- Hippie Sabotage
- Ghostland Observatory
- Lucy Dacus
- The Aces
- Slenderbones
- Elohim
- Charlesthefirst
- Chiiild
- Xylø
Jungle 51:
- Ellen Allien
- Louisahhh
- Maya Jane Coles
- Gurunga Clan Sunday Special featuring JKRIV, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020. With Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, Mumford & Sons, and others. Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, at okeechobeefest.com.
