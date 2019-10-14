Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 Lineup: Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, and Others

After taking an extended siesta for 2019, Okeechobee Music Festival announced in August it would return March 5 through 8, 2020. Rumors swirled about the influence of the new owner, Insomniac — the group behind festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Electric Forest. This morning, Okeechobee announced its 2020 lineup, and it's clear the event is gunning to be Florida's most eclectic music festival.

Rüfüs Du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons will headline the something-for-everyone extravaganza. Surprisingly, the festival is pretty much split in half when it comes to genre. Thursday and Friday are defined by big EDM acts such as Kaskade, Big Gigantic, Nora En Pure, and Said the Sky, as well as the Bassrush Opening Party, featuring Caspa. Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, are for the indie kids — sort of. Haim, Blood Orange, Glass Animals, Clairo, Lucy Dacus, and other Pitchfork-core acts will hobnob with the likes of Alison Wonderland, San Holo, Yung Bae, and Sublime With Rome.

Arguably the biggest score for the festival is Vampire Weekend. The band played the James L. Knight Center in August, but who would complain about two Vampy Weeks sets in South Florida within a year? In terms of other genres, hip-hop acts are sparse, probably due to competition from Rolling Loud a few months later. But Okeechobee will bring out Gunna Friday, Earthgang Saturday, and Flatbush Zombies and Machine Gun Kelly Sunday. Dance-music aficionados will be excited to hear the Jungle 51 stage will make a return with Maya Jane Coules, Lil Louis, Ellen Allien, and others playing the all-night stage.

If you're worried about having nothing to do between the acts you want to see, the festival promises "extensive programming" in the Chobeewobee Village, offering yoga, pop-up performances, shopping, "life-enhancing" workshops, and all the immersive art installations you could possibly demand. The white-sand Aquachobee Beach stage will also return, and expect 24-hour food options from local vendors, a general store, showers, and "free portalets" (shouldn't they already be free?). Let's hope those perks make things more bearable, but be sure to bring plenty of water, sunscreen, and bug spray.

Okeechobee's 2020 lineup. Okeechobee Music & Arts Fest

The full lineup is below, in order of poster appearance. Tickets for Okeechobee, including all of the necessary camping options, will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, October 18, at okeechobeefest.com.

Thursday, March 5



Rüfüs du Sol

Arizona

Said the Sky

Phantoms

Durante

Bombargo

Bassrush Opening Party featuring Caspa

Ivy Lab

Yheti

Huxley Anne

Supertask

Jungle 51:



Bas Ibellini

Clarian

Derrick May

Lil Louis

Shaun Reeves

Friday, March 6



Bassnectar

Kaskade

Gunna

Big Gigantic

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Lotus

Nora En Pure

Caamp

Papadosio

Crooked Colours

Boogie T. Rio

Lolo Zouaï

Moon Boots

Soul Clap

Thriftworks

Kidnap

Behrouz

Los Wálters

Eazybaked

G-Space

Jungle 51:



Colorful Language

Daiikon

Kimyon

Rechulski

Taylor Shockley

Saturday, March 7



Vampire Weekend

Haim

Tipper

Sublime With Rome

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Earthgang

G Jones

Yung Bae Presents: The Future of Funk

Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)

Mallrat

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

Gus Dapperton

LSDream

Y2K

Verzache

Young Franco

Party Pupils

Levitation Jones

Mersiv

ZÍA

PoWoW! featuring special guest performances TBA

Jungle 51:



Atomyard

Julia Govor

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mathew Jonson

Sunday, March 8



Mumford & Sons

Glass Animals

Alison Wonderland

Clairo

San Holo

Machine Gun Kelly

Flatbush Zombies

Hippie Sabotage

Ghostland Observatory

Lucy Dacus

The Aces

Slenderbones

Elohim

Charlesthefirst

Chiiild

Xylø

Jungle 51:



Ellen Allien

Louisahhh

Maya Jane Coles

Gurunga Clan Sunday Special featuring JKRIV, Dicky Trisco, Isaac Ferry

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020. With Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, Mumford & Sons, and others. Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, at okeechobeefest.com.