Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music Festivals

Big Boi and Free Nationals Join Okeechobee's 2023 PoWoW! All-Star Jam

January 26, 2023 9:00AM

Big Boi
Big Boi Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images
Rev up those glow sticks and polish those totems because the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is back with more news.

After revealing the full festival lineup in September, the Insomniac-produced, four-day swamp-a-palooza has dropped the lineup for its PoWoW! All-Star jam, and it's Big Boi. You know, from OutKast. He's performing at the PoWoW.

Besides the highly accomplished Atlanta rapper, several other musicians will participate in the collaborative, genre-defying performance, modeled after similar jams at festivals like Bonnaroo. Free Nationals, the R&B band and touring accompaniment for Anderson Paak, will lead the jam, while two members of jam band Goose, Grammy-nominated producer Adam Deitch of Lettuce and Break Science, and former Earth, Wind & Fire member Mo Pleasure. Previous editions of the jam have featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Yoli Mayor, Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, and John Oates, to name a few.

Returning to Sunshine Grove in the town of Okeechobee, the festival's 2023 lineup features headlining sets from Odesza; Baby Keem; Earth, Wind & Fire; and Turnstile, among others, with support from Channel Tres, Coki, Dirty Heads, JPEGMafia, Sven Vath, Princess Nokia, Mall Grab, Nia Archives, Sherelle, Local Natives, and more. Plenty of Miami acts, such as INVT, Mustard Service, Coffintexts, and Ms. Mada, are also on the bill.

Okeechobee takes place from March 2-5. Tickets are still available on the festival website. See the full festival lineup here, and check the PoWoW! lineup below:
  • Free Nationals
  • Big Boi
  • Rick Mitarotonda (Goose)
  • Peter Anspach (Goose)
  • Adam Deitch (Break Science/Lettuce)
  • Borahm Lee
  • Mo Pleasure
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost $349 to $2,979.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Aural History

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation