Okeechobee 2023 Lineup: Odesza; Baby Keem; Earth, Wind & Fire; and More

Headlining this year's event are Odesza; Baby Keem; Excision; Griz; Earth, Wind & Fire; Goose; and Turnstile. Overall, the bill includes more than 120 acts, including Big Boi, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Dirty Heads, Local Native, Hippo Campus, Princess Nokia, LSDream, and Sven Vath.
This is Odesza's first time at OMF since the festival's inaugural edition in 2016. The duo released its fourth album, The Last Goodbye, early this year. Meanwhile, the festival touts Baby Keem's appearance as the rapper's first-ever festival headlining appearance. Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Earth, Wind & Fire serve as this year's legacy act and ought to deliver expertly crafted soul, funk, and R&B tunes.
"Hosting OMF at Sunshine Grove is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue and a great selection of up-and-coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much," said festival cofounder Rechulski in a statement.
The festival is bringing back its PoWoW! experience, which brings together musicians for an all-star jam session. Also returning are the main stages Be, Here, and Now, as well as Aquachobee, Jungle 51, and Incendia.
After taking 2021 off due to the pandemic, the festival returned with Rezz, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson last year. OMF has the honor of being the last major music festival to take place in 2020 before the lockdown took hold of the world. That year served as the festival's triumphant return after it announced its hiatus in 2018. It returned with Insomniac at the helm. The West Coast-based event promotor is best known for Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. (The company also has a stake in Miami's Club Space.)
Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale on Thursday, September 22, at 9 a.m. via okeefest.co/tix.
- Anna Morgan
- Artikal Sound System
- Austin Millz
- Baby Keem
- Benda
- Big Boi
- Biig Piig
- Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey
- Boogie Trio
- Break Science
- Carlita
- Celo
- Channel Tres
- Chef Boyarbeats
- Chris Lorenzo
- Coffintexts
- Coki
- Craze
- Curra
- Cut & Sew
- Daily Bread
- Daizy
- Darius
- Dauwd
- Davy Wreck
- DEKA
- Deroos
- Dirty Heads
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Emotional Oranges
- Episcool
- Esseks
- Evan Giia
- Excision
- Flava D
- Flipturn
- Flozone
- François X
- Free Nationals
- GALO
- Gaspar Muniz
- Gilligan Moss
- Golden Features
- Goose
- Gouranga Clan
- Griz
- Guavatron
- Hint of Lavender
- Hippo Campus
- Ice Kream
- Imanu
- Indigo De Souza
- Inner Wave
- INVT
- IT HZ (Chee x Jon Casey)
- Ivvy
- Ivy Lab
- J. Worra
- JPEGMAFIA
- The Jungle Giants
- Justin Martin
- KAHN
- Kaivon
- Lava La Rue
- Local Natives
- LSDREAM
- LYNY
- Mall Grab
- Mass Prod
- Memba
- Mersiv
- Mild Minds
- Mink b2b Shahar
- Mr. Carmack
- Ms. Mada
- Mustard Service
- Nala
- Nia Archives
- Nick León
- Night Tales
- Nikki Nair
- Oakk
- Odesza
- Odin
- Peekaboo
- Phantoms
- Player Dave
- Princess Nokia
- Prospa
- Rafeeki
- Reculski
- RINAS
- Rohna
- Salomé Le Chat
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- Sherelle
- Sinopoli
- Sister System
- SNBRN
- Soukii
- Soul Clap
- Steller
- SUAT
- Sullivan King
- Sunsquabi
- Supertask
- Sven Väth
- Ternion Sound
- The 502s
- The Josh Craig
- The Widdler B2B Pushloop
- Tiedye Ky
- Tinlicker (Live)
- Tkay Maidza
- Township Rebellion
- Truth
- Turnstile
- Wilkinson
- WOLFRAM
- Wreckno
- Yheti
- Yunè Pinku
- Zen Selekta
- Zingara