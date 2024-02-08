After Viral Outkast Video, Nu Deco Concerts Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop

"Nu Deco Lounge: 50 Years of Hip Hop" marks the genre's landmark anniversary with orchestral reinterpretations of music by Timbaland, Dr. Dre, and, of course, Outkast.

"Although we're serving our community here in Miami, we want to take our mission outside of Miami, too," says Nu Deco Ensemble cofounder and composer Sam Hyken. Photo by Alex Markow Photography