The Living Room Wants to Be Your Live Music Den

The Living Room opened in the Faena Hotel at the end of 2015, but it wasn't until recently that the gathering space found its musical niche, explains Alejandro Listo, entertainment director at the Faena. "The first idea was to have one band play the entire week. After a while, we decided every night was something different. We added more bands and more bands, and suddenly we have 20 bands rotating."
In a recent week, Living Room patrons could hear the Gypsy jazz of the French Horn Collective, the Latin funk of Los
Listo was a studio professional in his native Argentina, where he often worked as a sound engineer. So even though the original concept behind the Living Room was that, without a stage,
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
He's also found himself in the position of helping create bands while testing various musical formats. "Yoli Mayor came in just as a singer with no band. We got her three guys who played in other bands. The percussionist became a drummer; the piano player could sing, so he started doing backing vocals. I called them 'the Blenders.' They asked, 'Who are the Blenders?' I said, 'You are.'"
Listo is especially proud of a new initiative that he and his crew have started Tuesdays — Vinyl Nights — when DJs bring crates of vinyl and play guests' requests. "People were shy at first, but then the night became interactive." He also recommends Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m., when they open up the outside and Ola 305 plays
Curating who plays which night at the Living Room takes plenty of internal
The Living Room. Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!