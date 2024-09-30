 Nicki Nicole Miami Concert Review: Pop Star in the Making | Miami New Times
Nicki Nicole Shows Why She's on Top at the Fillmore Miami Beach

At the Fillmore Miami Beach, Nicki Nicole beamed with the confidence of a seasoned professional.
September 30, 2024
Nicki Nicole performed for a sold-out crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, September 28.
Nicki Nicole performed for a sold-out crowd at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, September 28. Photo by Sofia Ayerbe
On Saturday night, Miami's Argentine population was at either the Inter Miami CF game in Fort Lauderdale or Nicki Nicole's concert at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

That's not a general assumption. Halfway through her show, Nicole asked the crowd, "¿Y donde esta mi gente de Argentina?" to which the audience responded with a deafening roar. The evening felt like a homecoming of sorts for the Argentine singer as there were droves of girls wearing sleek, trendy white dresses and their boyfriends who probably wore some variation of the Messi jersey.

Still, Nicole has a pretty diverse fan base, with teenagers and young adults filling up the Fillmore for the sold-out show.

Taking the stage at 8:40 p.m., Nicole beamed with the confidence of a seasoned professional. She's clearly mastered her stage presence, giving off a cool and confident aura. Opening with "BZRP Music Sessions #13," she performed in front of a live band and background dancers dressed in overalls with "NN" embroidered on them. She was dressed like a pop star, sporting long black boots, blue shorts, a black top, and spaced-out sunglasses, a far cry from the bandanas and oversized hoodies she wore back when she made her debut in 2019.

Nicole has said she wanted to give her fans a more intimate experience during the Alma Tour, and for the most part, she delivered.
click to enlarge Nicki Nicole performing on stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach
Nicki Nicole might be one the best live performers out there.
Photo by Sofia Ayerbe
Not only can she rap, but Nicki showed the Filmore crowd that she's a talented singer. During her performance of "NO voy a llorar :')," she spotlighted her voice as the crowd sang along to the melancholy track. There weren't too many sad tracks on the set list, with Nicole also performing her cumbia tracks "Ojos Verdes" and "Otra Noche," highlights of the night as they brought a whole new energy to the concert. The songs were paired with a well-rehearsed choreography that also got everybody in the crowd moving.

Her appreciation for hip-hop was on full display. During "Wapo Traketero," she worked in the bass line from 2Pac's "I Ain't Mad at Cha" while a picture of the rapper appeared on the giant LED screen behind her. She followed this by having the band play an edgier rock instrumental of Eminem's "Lose Yourself," during which she rapped the verses of "Mamichula" over the beat.

One of the more surprising songs she performed was her collaboration with Grupo Frontera, "Desquite," a Tejano track blended with dance music elements.
click to enlarge Nicki Nicole performing on stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach
Nicki Nicole proved that not only could she rap but sing as well.
Photo by Sofia Ayerbe
Of course, she also sang the remix of "Una Foto," her hit collaboration with Mesita, Emilia, and Tiago PZK, and one of the most hyped moments during the show.

While there wasn't much interaction with fans, she put on a Yankees cap someone gave her and rocked a fan's custom Alma Tour sunglasses. During the final song of the night, "YaMeFui," she jumped off stage to get closer to fans near the barricade in the pit.

In the end, Nicole is one of those artists whose music sounds better in a live setting. Her magnetic persona and stage presence are something to behold, and she proves why she's one of Latin music's hottest acts and one of the best live performers out there.
