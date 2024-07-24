Terrestrial Funk Is Opening a Miami Record Store

Miami has a brand-new record store. Terrestrial Funk, the longtime Miami-based record label, is opening a brick-and-mortar pop-up shop in the Design District.
Brother Dan, the label's owner and DJ at clubs and venues around town, announced the shop's opening on Instagram. The storefront will be at 35 NE 40th St., just across from other locally owned retailers, Dále Zine and Andrew, in a section of the luxury shopping district that's quickly becoming a haven for Miami natives.
"Terrestrial Funk started seven years ago as a label and online record store," Dan wrote on Instagram. "We started the Miami Record Fair and later ran a mobile record shop out of a 1977 Toyota Chinook. Tomorrow, we open our first brick and mortar at the old Piccadilly building off 40th St. and North Miami Ave. It's a sight to behold."
Brother Dan has been teasing the shop since at least 2022. It will stock thousands of records from around the globe, including "unfiltered" dollar bins. It will also offer discounted vintage sound equipment, a large stack of speakers salvaged from Dolphin Mall, clothes, and even food and beverages for sale.
The shop will have a soft opening today, Wednesday, July 24, before a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 8 p.m., during which EZ Dee and DJ Ray will spin an extended set. Regular hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
The crew behind the shop is making use of the space while they have it. According to the Instagram post, Terrestrial Funk is only signed on through Halloween for now. It plans to host movie double features on Fridays, extended DJ sets on Saturdays, and other programming for the community.
According to its website, Terrestrial Funk focuses on "timeless sounds that evoke the human spirit." The label's releases include locals such as Coral Morphologic, vintage funk from Miami and abroad, and music of the Armenian diaspora. The label also runs a blog and an online record shop.
Terrestrial Funk. 35 NE 40th St., Miami; terrestrialfunk.com. Wednesday through Sunday noon to 8 p.m.